Games Of Thrones season eight ending will surprise fans Joe Demsie reveals

There are so many Game Of Thrones fan theories flying around, it can be hard to keep up. But the main prediction everyone seems to agree on is that Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen will be on the Iron Throne in the closing moments of season eight’s finale. That’s what’s going to happen, right?

Not so fast says Joe Demsie, aka Gendry, the fastest runner North of the Wall.

“I’ve not envied [showrunners] David Benioff and Dan Weiss the task of having to find a way to bring this phenomenon to a conclusion that is both satisfying for the majority of the fans but also unpredictable,” Demsie told Metro.

“I’m sure David and Dan don’t pay too much attention to people’s theories and speculation there is all over the internet, but it would be a bit of an anti-climax if a well popularised theory turned out to be the way it ended.”

“There’s many pitfalls and I think they really have achieved that with this. It’s an ending I don’t think many people will be expecting and I think, on reflection, people will really, really enjoy.”

Seems a bit strange that Demsie (of all people!) would say that David Benioff and Dan Weiss don’t pay attention to the Internet, when his character Gendry’s return involved a joke based on an Internet meme (“I thought you might still be rowing…”) but, whatever.

We like the idea of being surprised, and this should inspire a whole host of new fan theories – ‘Gendry will sit on the Iron Throne! The Iron Throne’s really a boat! It was all a shark’s dream!’ – which are always fun.

Game Of Thrones will return in 2019.





