GameCenter live: Omaha at No. 4 UND
Jan. 13—GRAND FORKS — Omaha is taking on No. 4 UND in the series finale of their two-game set in Ralph Engelstad Arena. Omaha won the series opener 5-4 in overtime.
Time: 6:07 p.m.
Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.
TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).
Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).
Stream: NCHChockey.com.
No scoring.
UND 1, Omaha 0 — Griffin Ness 2 (Ben Strinden) 6:46. Strinden goes hard on the forecheck and forces Omaha defenseman Joaquim Lemay into a turnover. Ness picks up the puck, makes a deke on goalie Simon Latkoczy, dips to the goal line and tucks in his second goal of the season. Ness also scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the playoff series between the teams.
Forwards
28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber
26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake
27 Louis Jamernik V—8 Jake Schmaltz—18 Jayden Perron
29 Jackson Kunz—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht
11 Griffin Ness
Defensemen
7 Garrett Pyke—20 Keaton Pehrson
6 Logan Britt—4 Jake Livanavage
15 Nate Benoit—25 Abram Wiebe
Goaltenders
30 Hobie Hedquist
32 Ludvig Persson
1 Kaleb Johnson
Not in lineup: D Bennett Zmolek (illness), D Tanner Komzak, F Dane Montgomery
Forwards
28 Jack Randl—19 Ty Mueller—71 Tanner Ludtke
14 Jesse Lansdell—11 Nolan Sullivan—26 Brock Bremer
6 Zach Urdahl—22 Jimmy Glynn—27 Matt Miller
8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—13 Jacob Slipec
Defensemen
3 Kirby Proctor—23 Victor Mancini
2 Joaquim Lemay—12 Nolan Krenzen
7 Griffin Ludtke—10 Jacob Guevin
9 Dom Vidoli
Goaltenders
30 Simon Latkoczy
32 Seth Eisele
Not in lineup: F Michael Abgrall, F Charlie Lurie, F Cam Mitchell, D Noah Ellis, G Will Craig
Referees — Brian Hankes and Stephen Reneau
Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Kyle Stephens
Supervisor — Thor Nelson
UND is starting Hobie Hedquist, who started both games last weekend against Alaska due to an illness to Ludvig Persson. Persson returned Friday after practicing two days during the week, but struggled. . . The Fighting Hawks are juggling their defensive pairings and inserting Griffin Ness as the extra skater instead of Tanner Komzak. . . The only change for Omaha is defenseman Dom Vidoli for defenseman Noah Ellis as the extra skater. . . Omaha is seeking its first-ever sweep of UND.