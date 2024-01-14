GameCenter live: Omaha at No. 4 UND

Jan. 13—GRAND FORKS — Omaha is taking on No. 4 UND in the series finale of their two-game set in Ralph Engelstad Arena. Omaha won the series opener 5-4 in overtime.

Time: 6:07 p.m.

Place: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

No scoring.

UND 1, Omaha 0 — Griffin Ness 2 (Ben Strinden) 6:46. Strinden goes hard on the forecheck and forces Omaha defenseman Joaquim Lemay into a turnover. Ness picks up the puck, makes a deke on goalie Simon Latkoczy, dips to the goal line and tucks in his second goal of the season. Ness also scored the game-winning goal in Game 3 of the playoff series between the teams.

Forwards

28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—17 Riese Gaber

26 Dylan James—22 Owen McLaughlin—9 Jackson Blake

27 Louis Jamernik V—8 Jake Schmaltz—18 Jayden Perron

29 Jackson Kunz—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht

11 Griffin Ness

Defensemen

7 Garrett Pyke—20 Keaton Pehrson

6 Logan Britt—4 Jake Livanavage

15 Nate Benoit—25 Abram Wiebe

Goaltenders

30 Hobie Hedquist

32 Ludvig Persson

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: D Bennett Zmolek (illness), D Tanner Komzak, F Dane Montgomery

Forwards

28 Jack Randl—19 Ty Mueller—71 Tanner Ludtke

14 Jesse Lansdell—11 Nolan Sullivan—26 Brock Bremer

6 Zach Urdahl—22 Jimmy Glynn—27 Matt Miller

8 Ray Fust—21 Tyler Rollwagen—13 Jacob Slipec

Defensemen

3 Kirby Proctor—23 Victor Mancini

2 Joaquim Lemay—12 Nolan Krenzen

7 Griffin Ludtke—10 Jacob Guevin

9 Dom Vidoli

Goaltenders

30 Simon Latkoczy

32 Seth Eisele

Not in lineup: F Michael Abgrall, F Charlie Lurie, F Cam Mitchell, D Noah Ellis, G Will Craig

Referees — Brian Hankes and Stephen Reneau

Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Kyle Stephens

Supervisor — Thor Nelson

UND is starting Hobie Hedquist, who started both games last weekend against Alaska due to an illness to Ludvig Persson. Persson returned Friday after practicing two days during the week, but struggled. . . The Fighting Hawks are juggling their defensive pairings and inserting Griffin Ness as the extra skater instead of Tanner Komzak. . . The only change for Omaha is defenseman Dom Vidoli for defenseman Noah Ellis as the extra skater. . . Omaha is seeking its first-ever sweep of UND.