GameCenter live: Miami at No. 2 UND

Nov. 18—GRAND FORKS — Miami and No. 2 UND are concluding their two-game series in Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND beat Miami 6-4 in the series opener.

When: 6:07 p.m.

Where: Ralph Engelstad Arena.

TV: Midco Sports (GF Ch. 27/622 HD).

Radio: The Fox (96.1 FM).

Stream: NCHChockey.com.

UND 1, Miami 0 — Riese Gaber 6 (Garrett Pyke, Louis Jamernik V) 8:27. UND doesn't have a shot on goal for the opening eight minutes, then converts on its first chance. Jamernik skating at the bottom of the right circle, makes a great drop pass to Pyke, who snaps a shot on net. Miami goalie Logan Neaton makes the initial stop, but Gaber pounces on the rebound at the side of the crease. Owen McLaughlin may be out, but Gaber's line stays hot.

UND 1, Miami 1 — P.J. Fletcher (Max Dukovac) 10:56. UND forward Jackson Blake tries a cross-ice pass that's picked off, starting a two-on-one the other way for Miami. UND goalie Ludvig Persson makes a save on Dukovac, but Fletcher is there to put away the rebound.

UND 2, Miami 1 — Griffin Ness 1 (Jackson Kunz, Dane Montgomery) 14:53. Kunz makes a nice touch pass in the defensive zone to send Ness on a rush up the right wing. Ness spots Montgomery cutting to the net and tries to hit him with a centering pass, but Miami back-checking forward John Waldron reaches his stick out, it goes off of Waldron's blade and past Neaton.

UND 3, Miami 1 — Riese Gaber 7 18:34. Waldron is circling in the offensive zone and Gaber forces a turnover and goes the other way on a breakaway. With Waldron trying to get back in the play, Gaber gets to the top of the crease, makes a move to his forehand and puts it away.

UND 4, Miami 1 — Jackson Blake 8 19:55. Gaber continues his outstanding game, forcing a turnover by poking the puck off of Miami forward William Hallen's stick. Then, RedHawks defenseman Hampus Rydqvist tries to clear it out of the zone, but hits his teammate in the back, allowing Blake to pick up the loose puck, go on a breakaway and score his eighth of the season. Gaber won't get a point on the play because Rydqvist had possession, but he started it. Blake, meanwhile, has scored in all six games he's played against the RedHawks.

Forwards

17 Riese Gaber—27 Louis Jamernik V—9 Jackson Blake

28 Hunter Johannes—14 Cameron Berg—18 Jayden Perron

26 Dylan James—21 Ben Strinden—13 Carson Albrecht

29 Jackson Kunz—11 Griffin Ness—24 Michael Emerson

5 Dane Montgomery

Defensemen

4 Jake Livanavage—20 Keaton Pehrson

7 Garrett Pyke—25 Abram Wiebe

6 Logan Britt—2 Bennett Zmolek

Goaltenders

32 Ludvig Persson

30 Hobie Hedquist

1 Kaleb Johnson

Not in lineup: F Owen McLaughlin (undisclosed), F Jake Schmaltz (upper body), D Tanner Komzak, D Nate Benoit

Forwards

29 Matthew Barbolini—6 Raimonds Vitolins—17 John Waldron

13 Max Dukovac—11 William Hallen—8 P.J. Fletcher

25 Artur Turansky—26 Blake Mesenburg—14 Thomas Daskas

10 Zane Demsey—23 Brayden Morrison

Defensemen

2 Spencer Cox—3 Axel Kumlin

27 Dylan Moulton—16 Hampus Rydqvist

19 Rihards Simanovics—5 Jack Clement

4 Michael Feenstra—7 Robby Drazner

Goaltenders

31 Logan Neaton

33 Carter McPhail

Not in lineup: F Albin Nilsson (inj), F Frankie Carogioiello (inj), F Ryan Sullivan (inj), F Teddy Lagerback, F Tanyon Bajzer, G Bruno Bruveris (inj)

Referees — Bobby Lukkason and Joe Sullivan

Linesmen — Tyler Liffrig and Kyle Stephens

Supervisor — Mike Schmitt

UND forward Owen McLaughlin, who is on a five-game point streak, is out (undisclosed). Louis Jamernik V is taking his spot as the top-line center between Riese Gaber and Jackson Blake. . . Michael Emerson moves into the lineup. . . Dane Montgomery is in as the extra skater for Nate Benoit. . . Miami is moving defenseman Zane Demsey to forward and scratching Teddy Lagerback. Dylan Moulton comes in the lineup at defense for Demsey. . . The goalie battle is Ludvig Persson vs. Logan Neaton again.