Game of Thrones star weighs in on biggest fan theories

From Digital Spy

It's been three months now since Game of Thrones' season seven finale aired, and while show star Kit Harington may "know everything" about what's coming up in season eight, the rest of us have to stick to guesses and fan theories.

It's a good thing then that Rolling Stone recruited actor Liam Cunningham, otherwise known as Ser Davos Seaworth, to take part in their latest Fan Theory Exploder video, so the Thrones star could weigh in on some of the more popular theories out there right now.

Or, as it turns out, read the theory off a card and make a semi-related comment about it because HBO bosses are doing everything possible to try and prevent spoilers from leaking in any way.

View photos Photo credit: Rolling Stone More

Related: Game of Thrones season 8 casting might ruin a leading fan theory

We mean, Liam kicks off the video by explaining the "bastards at HBO" haven't even sent him the season eight scripts yet (despite admitting he had received all of his season eight scripts last month) so it's safe to say he's keeping his Thrones cards close to his chest.

But at least we get to find out what he thinks of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's big bombshell-to-come.

"After discovering their familial ties (that's generous)," Liam reads out for one theory, "Daenerys and Jon Snow will turn on each other in the show's biggest climactic sequence ever, 'The Battle of the Exes'.

"Well, that's sexier than the battle of the auntie and the nephew," he quipped. "That's one of the things about this show. It is about the nature of power, and the nature of jealousy and legacy and family, and she's right in that now, in that zone.

"When she finds out that she's not, in fact, the boss... I'm really interested in finding out where her head is going to be."

View photos Photo credit: HBO More

Among the other theories touched upon in the video was whether Sansa and Arya Stark will continue to team up and take out Westeros's slimiest characters, like they did Littlefinger, and whether Bran will realise that none of the Battle of the Five Kings would have ever taken place if he'd just listened to his mum and stopped climbing things.

"That's like episode one, that's eight years ago!" Liam offered. "You've got to deal with the hand you've been dealt... yeah, he should have listened to his mum."

He also revealed that he'd love to see Davos and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) team up and become smugglers in an epilogue to the show, as well as joking that the 'Samwell Tarly (John Bradley West) as narrator' theory is closer to coming true than we think.

"By the time we get to the end of this, he won't need to be aged," Liam added. "[Sam] will look like George RR Martin. It's going to take forever to shoot this last f**king season... which I'm really looking forward to."

View photos Photo credit: HBO More

So there you have it: that's Liam Cunningham's view of the whole series to help ease the wait between now and the final season's probable premiere date of 2019. We only need a few dozen more of these and the time will fly by.

Game of Thrones airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. You pre-order Game of Thrones season 7 on Blu-ray and DVD now.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like