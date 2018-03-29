Game of Thrones star set to play Prince Philip in The Crown

Tobias Menzies to be the new Prince Philip (Credit: Rex)

Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies is all set to join the monarchy, playing Prince Philip in the next two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown.

According to Deadline, he’s signed up to take over the role from former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, who’s played the Duke of Edinburgh for the last two series of the show.

Paul Bettany was at one time in the frame for the role, but exited for unspecified reasons.

Menzies will star opposite Broadchurch star Olivia Colman, who is taking on the role of the Queen from Claire Foy.

View photos Olivia Colman (Credit: PA) More

Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter is set to play the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, taking over from Vanessa Kirkby.

Menzies has landed roles in a host of key shows in recent years, playing Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones, Brutus in HBO’s Rome, intelligence boss Geoffrey Dromgoole in The Night Manager, and the paired roles of Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall in Outlander.

He’s also currently starring in The Terror, the acclaimed new horror drama on AMC.

The Crown begins shooting in the summer, and will likely air on Netflix towards the end of the year.

Read more

New series of The Crown to show Prince Philip cheating

Claire Foy speaks about The Crown pay gap

LAPD cast doubt on Feldman stabbing







