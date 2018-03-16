Game of Thrones star says not everyone will love the 'brilliant' show finale

Earlier this week, news emerged that a table read of the final ever episode of Game of Thrones resulted in a 15-minute standing ovation from the cast.

But according to one of the show’s most beloved characters, it could upset more than a few fans.

British actor Iain Glen, who plays Ser Jorah Mormont, says he’s read the script, and he reckons there’s pain on the way.

Asked if he thought the episode would bring ‘closure’ to fans, he told IANS: “Yes, I hope. I can’t tell, but I am one of the few people who has read the script and I know the ending and what happens.

“When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant. I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes.

“But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like Game of Thrones, you cannot please everyone.

“All I can say is that we will be doing what we have done before and the writers have written great episodes. They have had a great strike rate up to now and I am sure that will continue.”

Whether Mormont will survive the last series is not known.

Speaking earlier this week, HBO’s senior vice president of drama Francesca Orsi described the script read of the final episode as ‘amazing’.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our career. None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths,” she said.

As for the planned spin-offs, fans may be getting more than they bargained for.

“It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,” Orsi added. “That’s why it spawned three, four, five spin-offs. We’re going big.”

The final series will air in 2019.

