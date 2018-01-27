Game of Thrones star reveals when season 8 airs in 2019

From Digital Spy

There's no getting around that Game of Thrones fans will be waiting until next year for the eighth and final season, but how far into 2019 do they have to wait?

HBO sadly broke the news recently the immense production schedule for the final episodes simply won't make it possible for Game of Thrones to actually air this year, annoying countless fans to no end.

However, the wait might not be quite as long as some fans fear. In a recent interview with Metro, Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams let slip when fans can expect to see the season eight premiere.

"We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]," she confirmed. "That's a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes.

"There's a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities."

The most recent season was pushed back all the way to a summer start date, so it could be worse guys! In case you're still slightly blue, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys's explanation for the delay might sort out your thinking.

"[The producers] take the time they need to do the show at its highest level of quality," he noted. "As the show has gone on, it's gotten bigger – big battle scenes, big special effects. These things take time.

"Here's the one thing I can assure you: [showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff] were not sitting around on a beach waiting to go back to work.

"They're perfectionists, and this is the soonest it can come back at a level of quality that they are comfortable with."

Game of Thrones will premiere next April on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

