‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Says Harvey Weinstein ‘Furious’ After She Rejected Him

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey has joined the growing number of women who’ve accused Harvey Weinstein of inappropriate behavior.

Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on HBO’s fantasy drama, divulged her own experiences with the disgraced film mogul on Tuesday, noting that she felt “completely powerless” during one encounter with Weinsten.

According to the actress, she first met Weinstein at the Venice Film Festival, where the producer “made some suggestive comment, a gesture,” which she dismissed.

“The first time I met Harvey Weinstein was at the Venice Film Festival. The Brothers Grimm was showing there (during shooting I was subjected to endless bullying by the director Terry Gilliam),” Headey wrote. “At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water, I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked … I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like .. oh come on mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others. I was never in any other Miramax film.”

Headey next encountered Weinstein in Los Angeles, she tweeted.

“The next time was in LA. Years later. I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said never in a million years. I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work,” Headey wrote. “He asked me to meet for breakfast, we talked about films, film making. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal. Then he went to the loo. He came back and said let’s go up to the room, I want to give you a script. We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I I hot in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen, I said. I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don’t come near me.”

Headey recalled that Weinstein was “furious” after she made it known that she was only interested in a professional relationship.

“He was silent after I spoke, furious. We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word, I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work, then he got really angry. He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm, he paid for my car and whispered in my ear. Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent,” Headey wrote.

“I got into my car and I cried,” the actress concluded.

Headey is but one of numerous women who’ve come forward to accuse Weinstein of inappropriate behavior, in the wake of bombshell articles published by the New York Times and the New Yorker. Among those coming forward to detail Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds are Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Weinstein was fired from the Weinstein company earlier this month after the allegations began to surface.

















