‘Game Of Thrones’: Stamps To Feature Jon Snow, Arya Stark, More

The UK is honoring British contributions to Game of Thrones with a new stamp set featuring fan favorites from HBO’s hit fantasy series, set to go on sale later this month.

Ten characters are featured in the set, including Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), along with fellow British actors Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister). Characters Stark (Sean Bean) and Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) also are in the mix, with Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister rounding out the set.

An additional five-stamp sheet features the Night King and his undead White Walkers along with giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne.

There’s also a Prestige Stamp Book which includes behind-the-scenes content including the opening sequence, set design, costume design, making of the dragons and iconic battle scenes.

The hit HBO show is heading toward its eighth and final season, which is expected to air in 2019.

The stamps will be available at UK Post Office branches beginning January 23 and also can be pre-ordered on the Royal Mail website.

