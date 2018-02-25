Game of Thrones: The single, absurd decision that could kill every character

With season seven of Game of Thrones not due to air until 2019, fans have plenty of time to mull over the good, the bad, and the stupid that’s happened over the past 67 episodes.

In truth, most of it has fallen into the positive category of reflection. There have, however, been some questionable moments – such as that Ed Sheeran cameo, Littlefinger’s accent completely changing, and some daft decisions by some of our main characters. But whatever tends to go on in all four corners of the Seven Kingdoms there’s often a reason behind it.

And occasionally something really dumb can happen – and that’s not a major criticism to GoT specifically but more of a reflection of television in general. Characters do silly, illogical things and we, as viewers, have to accept their flaws as part of an ongoing narrative.

But there’s one particular decision that occurred in season seven that immediately baffled audiences: I am, of course referring to the genius idea of capturing a wight to show Queen Cersei just what the living were up against, in an attempt to convince her the White Walker threat is real.

Something of a McGuffin in the form of persuasion and intended unity; Jon Snow and his merry men venturing into the wilderness of the north to capture a single wight is, even by Game of Thrones’ fantasy landscape, far-fetched.

Anyone who knows about the Thrones universe will be aware of the Night King’s setup: he and a handful of leaders control and can reanimate a human or animal corpse to build their undead army of wights, who fearlessly obey their every command.

We know from previous seasons, and indeed episodes of that very season, thousands of wights exist in their ranks. To presume a small group of misfits – admittedly some pretty hardcore warriors, minus Gendry – could somehow infiltrate the Night King’s army and nick a single soldier is insane. But, contrary to prior season lessons that suggest they’d almost certainly die, they achieve their goal.

But, as we learn, the cost is severe.

What appeared an impossible task was, due to some convenient White Walker mythology of set wights being controlled in ‘packs’ by certain leaders, made possible, despite Jon et al ending up surrounded on an icy river while stranded on a rock.

This single, frankly dumb idea to nab an undead in the flesh, so to speak, could have been done in many other more intelligible ways but they opted for the most impractical and dangerous. Yet it’s its knock-on effect that has caused the real damage.

Once in peril, it’s left to Daenerys to save the day by quite literally swooping in with her dragons. This would’ve been an effective attack had she directed her fire-breathers at the Night King and his high ranking Walkers. Instead, she decides to take out the wight army who, without their masters, would presumably would be useless.

The killer blow comes when Viserion is downed and brought back as the Night King’s personal ride. In turn, it then devastatingly takes down a huge section of The Wall at the very end of the season finale, which allows the Night King and his army to simply walk through with the intention of marching south and killing every living thing.