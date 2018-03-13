Game of Thrones cast gave final script 15-minute standing ovation

Good news for those awaiting the final season of Game of Thrones – the show’s final episode sounds like a cracker.

According to top executives, a table read of the script by the show’s cast ended in a 15-minute long standing ovation.

“It was amazing,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO’s senior vice president of drama, according to Variety.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our career. None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths.”

Who is for the chop was, of course, not disclosed, but the planned spin-off series were broached.

Though this is the final series of the main show, spin-offs are said to be picking up certain characters and continuing their stories.

And we might be getting more than we bargained for.

“It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,” Orsi added. “That’s why it spawned three, four, five spin-offs. We’re going big.”

Show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have been running without source material from Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin since last series, after having overtaking the plot of the books.

Martin, however, has given the producers the road map for where the series ends up, and he’s said to be advising on any and all spin-off series too.

Meanwhile, Martin is currently penning the penultimate book The Winds of Winter, which will be followed by A Dream of Spring.

He wrote on his blog last summer: “I am still working on it, I am still months away (how many? good question), I still have good days and bad days, and that’s all I care to say.”

The final eighth series of Game of Thrones, comprising six feature-length episodes, will premiere in 2019.

