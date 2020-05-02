‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets Deadlift World Record

Click here to read the full article.

The Mountain has shattered a world record.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Ser Gregor Clegane, better known as The Mountain, on “Game of Thrones,” has a deadlift world record. He lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kilograms) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland on Saturday while livestreaming the historic occasion.

More from Variety

The previous deadlifting record was set by fellow strongman Eddie Hall in 2016 for lifting 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds), becoming the first man to ever do it.

Bjornsson, who is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 452 pounds, posted a video of the deadlift on his Instagram, letting out a roar after he drops the weight and finishes. He won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018 and has earned third place or higher every year since 2012.

The Mountain was played by two actors, Conan Stevens and Ian Whyte, in early appearances on “Game of Thrones,” then Bjornsson took over the role in season 4 until the finale.

On Instagram, he said, “I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it, and once I set my mind on something, I’m a dog with a bone. I want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.