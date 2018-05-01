'Game of Thrones' actor accidentally reveals his return in season 8

Looks like Rhaegar Targaryen is back for season eight of Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones is currently in production and it looks like Rhaegar Targaryen is making a comeback.

Actor Wilf Scolding gave it away when he posted a picture on Instagram of himself outside a hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, near to where the HBO series is filmed.

Scolding – who has since deleted the snap – portrayed the Targaryen in season 7 in a scene which saw Bran warg back in time to watch his secret wedding to Lyanna Stark. We first learned of the marriage through Samwell Tarly and Gilly who had discovered the secret marriage while reading through the diary of High Septon Maynard.

That little factoid, plus Bran’s warging, basically confirmed that Jon Snow is their son, Aegon, making him Daenerys’ nephew too which certainly complicates things now that they are lovers.





If Scolding is back on the scene it means we’re likely to see more vignettes from the past through Bran’s warg-traveling. Maybe we’ll see the moment when Robert Baratheon kills him at the Battle of the Trident, or how he courted Lyanna despite being married to Elia Martell.

Season eight of Game of Thrones will only feature six episodes before the show is concluded and viewers finally learn who will take control of the Iron Throne.

At the end of season seven Cersei has reneged on her deal to send her armies North to battle alongside Daenerys and Jon’s against the White Walkers, who have managed to not just breach the Wall but bring it down.

Littlefinger’s scheming has finally come to an end after Sansa and Arya teamed up to take him down and get payback for causing the death of their father. The scene of his death was especially satisfying as it mimicked the death of Ned Stark’s from season one.

There will certainly be even more deaths when season eight comes along in 2019 but fingers crossed our favourites will survive to the end.

