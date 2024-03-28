Game Show Enterprises Teams With CBS To Produce Syndicated Game Show ‘Flip Side’

CBS Media Ventures has struck a deal with Game Show Enterprises Studios to produce previously announced Flip Side, a new syndicated game show hosted by Jaleel White that will launch in Fall 2024.

The daily show will premiere first in syndication on stations across the country, including anchor group CBS Stations. Episodes will then get a second run shortly after on Game Show Network.

“Flip Side is a project that we have been developing for over a year for the syndication marketplace,” said Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Bringing Game Show Enterprises Studios on as a creative partner was an intriguing proposition to us – it creates a new business model for a daily syndicated show and will boost the show’s exposure out of the gate with the second run on Game Show Network. We’re excited to work together to make Flip Side a success on both platforms.”

Flip Side is described as a fresh take on a traditional game show and based on the format created by Keller/Noll. The easy to play-along game show pits two teams of players against each other to test them on how they think two different groups of people feel about the same issue. The teams compete for a shot at $10,000 by guessing the top answers based on anonymous surveys.

“We are delighted to partner with CBS Media Ventures in bringing Flip Side to the marketplace and to our viewers at Game Show Network,” added John Zaccario, President of GSN. “CBS Media Ventures understood right away what Game Show Enterprises Studios could add to this creative partnership and to the commercial success of this show.”

Flip Side is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production for CBS Media Ventures with Jay James, Corin Nelson and Rich Sirop serving as executive producers. Cleve Keller and Dave Noll (Keller/Noll) and Ken Ross also serve as executive producers. T. Jones serves as co-executive producer.

