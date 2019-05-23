    'Game Of Thrones' Fans Are Shaken By Possible Major Spoiler In Season 1 Poster

    Lee Moran

    WARNING: Spoilers for “Game of Thrones” below: 

    It wasn’t written in the stars, but possibly on a poster?

    Some “Game of Thrones” fans believe the identity of the eventual ruler of Westeros was actually revealed in a promotional image that previewed the very first season of HBO’s epic fantasy drama.

    The picture, below, shows Ned Stark (played by Sean Bean) on the Iron Throne. To his right is what appears to be a raven (although some people have suggested it is a crow). Sunday’s last ever episode saw Bran Stark (aka the Three-Eyed Raven) take control of the six kingdoms:

    (Photo: HBO)

    The caption reads, “You win or you die.”

    Bran ended up winning the “Game of Thrones.” Ned, of course, died.

    Now, Bran didn’t actually follow his father in sitting on the actual Iron Throne. It was obliterated by Drogon the dragon in response to Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) killing of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

    And writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss possibly didn’t know how the show would pan out when the poster was released, almost a decade ago.

    But that hasn’t stopped fans from debating the meaning of the bird’s appearance in the image, with many hoping it wasn’t just a coincidence.

    Related...

    'Game Of Thrones' Is All About This Character, According To Math

    You Probably Missed This Bizarre Mike Pence Reference On 'Game Of Thrones'

    Jason Momoa's R-Rated Commentary Of 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Merits The Iron Throne

    Also on HuffPost

    Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

    This article originally appeared on HuffPost.