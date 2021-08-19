The Game's Brittany Daniel Is Going to Be a Mom: 'We Are Over the Moon'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aili Nahas
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Daniel
Brittany Daniel

Michael Segal Photography

And baby makes three! 

Actress Brittany Daniel and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, are expecting their first child via surrogate, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," says Daniel, 45, who will soon reprise her role on the Paramount+ revival of The Game. "This has been a long time coming and we are very much looking forward to holding our baby in our arms." 

Indeed, Daniel, who rose to fame along with her identical twin sister Cynthia on the teen series Sweet Valley High in the 90s, has overcome much to get to this point, including a painful and life-threatening battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.

Brittany Daniel
Brittany Daniel

Michael Segal Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It happened so suddenly," Daniel told PEOPLE in 2014 of her cancer diagnosis. 

"There is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this."

Brittany Daniel
Brittany Daniel

Michael Segal Photography

RELATED: Brittany Daniel on the Moment She Knew Her New Husband Was the One: 'It Felt Like This Was a Sign'

Now, Daniel has more family to love, when her child with Touni, co-founder of the reSolve Group whom she wed in 2017, arrives this fall. 

"I am looking forward to being able to impart unconditional love, wisdom and life lessons," says Daniel of her dreams of motherhood. "We can't wait for the ability to show our first child the world."

  • Teresa Palmer Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Mark Webber

    On Aug. 19, Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber announced the arrival of their fourth child, a baby girl. Their posts included sweet pics and also revealed the newborn's unique name.

  • ‘Punky Brewster’ Revival Canceled by Peacock After Just One Season

    The show that taught 1980s kids not to hide in an abandoned old refrigerator — or, at the very least, learn CPR in case one of your friends does sneak into one of those scary old latch iceboxes — will not continue with its revival. The updated “Punky Brewster,” which Peacock brought back as part […]

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Jason Statham

    Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley debuted her growing baby bump on Instagram, confirming she and Jason Statham are expecting their second child. See the sweet announcement post.

  • ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Introduce ‘Ironheart’ Star Dominique Thorne Ahead of Disney Plus Show

    Marvel fans will be getting a look at one of the up-and-coming heroes of the MCU earlier than expected. Dominique Thorne, who will star as the superhero Ironheart in her own Disney Plus series, will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” next year, Variety has confirmed. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige […]

  • Courteney Cox Sends Matthew Perry Birthday Wishes: 'One of the Funniest People I Know'

    Courteney Cox channeled her Friends character while giving a shout-out to former costar Matthew Perry for his 52nd birthday

  • Afghan President Ghani defends decision to flee

    Afghanistan's president has defended his decision to leave the country, saying on Wednesday he had to do so to prevent bloodshed.Ashraf Ghani has been bitterly criticised for flying out on Sunday as Taliban forces entered Kabul.In his first public comments from exile in the UAE, Ghani also denied reports that he had taken large sums of money with him."All my colleagues in the West told me that if I didn't leave, things would be worse. I could have stayed and started a war, but I had a responsibility to my people, and I didn't want to start a bloodbath like in Syria and Yemen.... If I had stayed, I would have been executed..."Meanwhile thousands of diplomats, foreign citizens and ordinary Afghans are trying to leave the country.Since the weekend, Kabul's airport has played host to scenes of chaos as crowds try to leave, fearing a return to the Taliban's hardline rule.Gunshots were fired into the air near crowds of people on Wednesday.Witnesses said armed members of the Taliban were preventing people from reaching the airport, including those with the necessary documents to travel.There are still 4,500 U.S. troops in the country but their mission is focused mainly on securing the airfield.At a Pentagon press briefing, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said they could not expand their operations:"We cannot afford to either not defend that airfield, or or or not have an airfield that's secure where we have hundreds or thousands of civilians that can access the airfield at will and put our forces at risk."REPORTER (OFF-CAMERA): But that doesn't answer the question. I mean, you're still saying you're focused on the airfield. These people can't get into the airfield.AUSTIN: We're going to do everything we can to continue to try and deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into, into Kabul."President Joe Biden says the U.S. troops may remain in Afghanistan beyond the 31st of August deadline to evacuate American citizens.In an interview with ABC, Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal, suggesting there was no way to get out without chaos ensuing.

  • Lil Nas X Gushes Over 'Effortless' Relationship: 'I'm Really Happy About It'

    The Grammy winner said that he met his current beau "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance in May

  • Gangs abduct 2 doctors in Haiti, including a needed surgeon

    Two doctors at hospitals treating earthquake victims in Haiti’s capital have been kidnapped, forcing one of the institutions to declare a two-day shutdown in protest, officials said Thursday. The abductions Tuesday and Wednesday dealt a major blow to attempts to control criminal violence that has threatened disaster response efforts in Port-au-Prince. An official at the Bernard Mevs Hospital said 45 of the 48 quake victims being treated at the facility needed orthopedic surgery.

  • Deposed Afghan president denies fleeing country with millions in cash

    Afghanistan's deposed President Ashraf Ghani said Wednesday that he fled the country to prevent further bloodshed and denied reports he took millions in cash with him as the Taliban made its way into Kabul.

  • Nichelle Nichols' Friends Speak Out After Son Sells Star's Home amid Conservatorship Battle

    "It's been painful to watch her go through this experience," producer Angelique Fawcette tells PEOPLE.

  • Anthony Anderson Feels Like 'the Black Susan Lucci' After Earning His 7th Acting Emmy Nomination

    The black-ish star was nominated for his seventh acting Emmy Award for lead actor in a comedy series

  • Joe Biden says he and first lady plan on getting Covid booster shot

    President defends shots as millions worldwide are unvaccinated: US has ‘provided more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined’ The White House. Photograph: Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images Joe Biden has said that he and first lady Jill Biden plan on getting a booster shot and is comfortable doing so while millions around the world remain unvaccinated – because America has “provided more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined”. He added that the US w

  • Beyoncé, 39, shows off her behind in Ivy Park denim chaps: 'Bootylicious'

    Beyoncé is letting it all hang out.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Wore a String Bikini by Kylie Jenner's BFF and It's Still Available

    Guess I'm buying this, lol ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  • Paulina Porizkova, 56, poses nude and was 'barely retouched' on magazine cover: 'I am very proud'

    Paulina Porizkova talked about the moment she felt "invisible" as an older woman and why she's no longer afraid of aging.

  • Justin Bieber poses with wife Hailey and all 4 siblings in rare family pics

    See the sweet shot of the “Peaches” singer surrounded by his family.

  • No soup for Jerry Seinfeld as he visits Durham to drop off kids at Duke campus

    Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld were spotted in Durham this week as they dropped two of their kids off at Duke.

  • What 12 daughters of US presidents wore on their wedding days

    Jenna Bush walked down the aisle in Oscar de la Renta, while Ivanka Trump wore Vera Wang for her wedding.

  • Larry David Couldn’t Curb His Anger at Alan Dershowitz in Martha’s Vineyard Grocery

    Larry David recently ran into former Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz at the grocery store, and he didn’t hold back from criticizing the Harvard Law professor. In a heated exchange that was witnessed by a Page Six source, Dershowitz and David bumped into each other at Chilmark General Store in Martha’s Vineyard. Dershowitz confirmed the exchange he had with David to Page Six and said it started when he saw David and tried to say hi, but the comedian walked away from him. Dershowitz then said, “We

  • Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Are Renovating an Old RV — See the 'Before' Photos!

    "Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips," Duggar wrote on Instagram, posting "before" photos of the RV she and husband Austin Forsyth are renovating