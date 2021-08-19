The Game's Brittany Daniel Is Going to Be a Mom: 'We Are Over the Moon'

Brittany Daniel

And baby makes three!

Actress Brittany Daniel and her husband, broker associate Adam Touni, are expecting their first child via surrogate, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

"We are over the moon at the thought of being parents," says Daniel, 45, who will soon reprise her role on the Paramount+ revival of The Game. "This has been a long time coming and we are very much looking forward to holding our baby in our arms."

Indeed, Daniel, who rose to fame along with her identical twin sister Cynthia on the teen series Sweet Valley High in the 90s, has overcome much to get to this point, including a painful and life-threatening battle with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2012.

"It happened so suddenly," Daniel told PEOPLE in 2014 of her cancer diagnosis.

"There is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this."

Now, Daniel has more family to love, when her child with Touni, co-founder of the reSolve Group whom she wed in 2017, arrives this fall.

"I am looking forward to being able to impart unconditional love, wisdom and life lessons," says Daniel of her dreams of motherhood. "We can't wait for the ability to show our first child the world."