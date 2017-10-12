‘Gambit’ Starring Channing Tatum Will Open Valentine’s Day 2019

20th Century Fox says that the February 14, 2019 release date it had reserved on the calendar is being designated for Gambit starring Channing Tatum. Deadline exclusively reported that Gore Verbinski is set to direct the long-in-the-works X-Men movie from Josh Zetumer’s script. Producers are Tatum, Reid Carolin, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Chris Claremont and Jim Lee created Gambit for Marvel in 1990. Otherwise known as Remy LeBeau, Gambit has the ability to charge matter with volatile kinetic energy, causing the object in question to explosively release its charge on impact. The character materialized in a short burst in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine at the time portrayed by Taylor Kitsch.

Gambit faces off on the date against New Line/Warner Bros’ Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth comedy Isn’t It Romantic and Universal’s untitled Blumhouse release.

Meanwhile, Fox also said The Call of the Wild from director Chris Sanders will open wide on December 25, 2019. Erwin Stoff produces from Michael Green’s script. Call of the Wild is a hybrid film based on Jack London’s novel. Technoprops, a VR production company acquired by Fox and which worked on The Jungle Book, is part of the production.

Also, the animated feature Ron’s Gone Wrong will go wide on November 6, 2020. Pic is the first out of Fox’s deal with Locksmith Animation.

