HG: That's what happens when the bully pulpit is now in the hands of celebrities!!!!! What do they know and how do they relate to the average citizen that struggles daily to put food on the table for his/her family? Unfortunately; everything spoken by or on the bought off media has nothing to do with expressing the indignation the citizens of this great country feel over the abandonment by the so called government, that has become nothing more than the lackey of the special interests , including parasitic celebrities and their likes!!!!