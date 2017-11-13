Gal Gadot will only appear in Wonder Woman 2 if Brett Ratner quits

There’s trouble brewing in Themyscira.

According to the New York Post, such is ‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot’s fury at producer Brett Ratner’s involvement the movie’s sequel that she’s threatening to quit unless Ratner does first.

Ratner has been at the centre of a number of accusations of sexual misconduct in the growing scandals that have engulfed Hollywood.

And through his company RatPac-Dune Entertainment, Ratner produced the first movie, which went on to score over $800 million at the worldwide box office.

A source told Page Six: “Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.

“She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops.

“They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.”

Actresses including Olivia Munn and ‘Species’ star Natasha Henstridge are among those who have made allegations of sexual harassment against Ratner.

Ratner has denied the claims, while Warner Bros called the talk of Gadot quitting ‘false’.

