Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis among 700 entertainers denouncing Hamas' terrorism in open letter

Over 700 actors, comedians, musicians and power players of the Hollywood community signed an open letter denouncing Hamas' "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel and calling for the return of hostages.

Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Douglas, Amy Schumer, Gal Gadot, Chris Pine , Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing and Mark Hamill are among those who signed the Creative Community for Peace's letter, published Thursday.

"Under the cover of thousands of rockets fired indiscriminately into civilian populations, Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent men, women, and children," the letter reads, in part. "This is terrorism. This is evil. There is no justification or rationalization for Hamas’ actions. These are barbaric acts of terrorism that must be called out by everyone."

The hundreds of members of the entertainment industry signed the letter to "speak out forcefully against Hamas and do whatever is in their power to urge the terrorist organization to return the innocent hostages to their families."

Gal Gadot, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian: Celebrities support Israel amid 'horrific' Palestinian conflict

"My heart is aching for the lives lost and families shattered. I’m praying for everyone who has been affected by Hamas’ terrorism and brutality," Gadot said in a statement published on the Creative Community for Peace website. "And I hope that the world remains steadfast in their support of the Israeli people."

The "Wonder Woman" actor was born in Israel and was a combat fitness instructor in the Israel Defense Forces during her mandatory two years of service.

Mayim Bialik, Ziggy Marley, Ryan Murphy, Zachary Levi, Sharon Osbourne, Andy Garcia, Howie Mandel, George Lopez, Fred Savage, Ben Savage, Jeremy Piven, Josh Peck, Chuck Liddell, Lance Bass, Rachel Bloom, Stephen Fry, Billy Porter and Iliza Shlesinger are also among those who signed their support.

Creative Community for Peace, which is based in Los Angeles, has described itself as "Israel's top ally in reassuring entertainers that they are not only welcome to perform in Israel, but that Israel is committed to peace."

Live updates: Airstrike in Gaza refugee camp kills 45, may stoke violence amid calls for protests

How Hollywood is reacting to the Israel-Hamas war

Earlier this week, several celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and the band U2 took to social media to denounce the atrocities that have been committed amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The war has caused reverberations in Hollywood, too. On Thursday, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles announced that the red carpet for its annual fundraising gala on Saturday would be canceled "out of respect for the devastating conflict and loss of life happening overseas."

"The Academy Museum condemns all forms of hate and cruelty and stands in support of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives affected by the ongoing violence," the museum's statement reads.

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan and Sofia Coppola were set to be honored at the event.

Since Hamas' unprecedented surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that killed at least 1,300 people, an estimated 2,700 people have died on both sides of the war.

Israel's armed forces have been bombarding Gaza for several days in retaliation for Hamas' attack, with an estimated death toll of more than 1,400 Palestinians, according to authorities in Gaza.

What’s happening in Israel? After Hamas attack, understanding the conflict in Gaza

Contributing: John Bacon, Nick Penzenstadler and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY; Isabel Debre, Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jerry Seinfeld, Gal Gadot among stars decrying Hamas attacks in letter