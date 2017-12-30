Gal Gadot Is the Highest-Grossing Actress of the Year

It’s been a wonderful year for Gal Gadot, whose starring roles in both “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League” were enough to make her the highest-grossing actress of 2017. Her two movies took in a total of $1.4 billion worldwide, which makes her the third-highest-grossing performer overall; Vin Diesel (“Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) took the number one spot with $1.6 billion, followed closely by “Furious” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (who also starred in “Baywatch” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) at $1.5 billion.

The annual list comes from Forbes, which publishes a similar report at the end of every year. The outlet once again culled its data from Box Office Mojo and and “did not count animated movies where only actors’ voices were used and only included actors who were top-billed or had the most screen time.” Two other women made the top 10 as well: Emma Watson, who came in fourth with $1.3 billion, and Daisy Ridley, whose $1.08 billion was enough for sixth place.

Here’s the full list:

Vin Diesel ($1.6 billion) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($1.5 billion) Gal Gadot ($1.4 billion) Emma Watson ($1.3 billion) Johnny Depp ($1.1 billion) Daisy Ridley ($1.08 billion) Tom Holland ($888 million) Chris Pratt ($864 million) Chris Hemsworth ($845 million) John Boyega ($815 million)

