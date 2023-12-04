Gal Gadot Calls Out Silence Over Reports of Sexual Violence During Hamas Attack: “The World Has Failed the Women of October 7th”

Gal Gadot has called out the silence over media reports of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel, and the ongoing danger the female hostages face as their captivity nears almost three months.

“The world has failed the women of October 7th,” the Israeli actress wrote in an impassioned message posted on her Instagram on Sunday. “We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women.”

Gadot appeared to be referring to the recent questioning of the validity of Israeli media reports of the sexual violence used by Hamas on Oct. 7 in some Western countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. Several prominent figures in Hollywood, including Julianna Margulies, have also questioned the silence of women’s advocacy groups over reports of horrific cases of rape, sexual torture and mutilation against women committed by Hamas.

The United Nations, in particular, has come in for ferocious criticism within Israel for its failure to speak up over the acts of sexual violence against women during the attack and the ongoing safety of female hostages held by Hamas.

“There are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terror by Hamas on 7 October that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on X on Nov. 30, but he was roundly criticized in Israel and elsewhere for taking so long to even acknowledge the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war by Hamas.

“Within hours of the October 7th attack, the first blood-chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud assailants. Yet two months later women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response,” wrote Gadot.

The actress then called on “women and allies of women to act,” imploring various groups including the U.N. to do everything possible to secure the release of the female hostages so they do have to suffer continued acts of sexual violence. “These women cannot survive another moment of this horror,” Gadot concluded.

Gadot has been outspoken since the events of Oct. 7. She has used her social media platform to advocate vociferously for the release of hostages and highlighted the personal stories of those still captive. On Oct. 12, Gadot along with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer and Michael Douglas were among more than 700 celebrities and entertainment executives who signed an open letter stating their public support of Israel and called for the return of hostages.

Gadot’s full message is below.

