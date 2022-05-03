Gabrielle Union Opens Up About How Diahann Carroll and American History Inspired 2022 Met Gala Look

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union had a teary moment while explaining the inspiration for her look for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit.

While walking the steps of the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night, Union, 49, sparkled in a silver, plunging Versace gown with a stunning embellished feathered train and a red floral accent around her waist. With her hair pulled back in a low bun, she completed her look with Tiffany & Co. dangling earrings, a diamond bracelet, and rings.

"This is from Versace, they've been working on these looks for many, many, many months and from sketch to the execution is dead-on," she told Vogue's livestream of the outfit, adding, "I kind of get a little emotional when you talk about everything that goes into the making of this dress and what inspired it."

2022 MET Gala

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Referencing this year's theme for the Met Gala: "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" or "Gilded Glamour," the Bring It On alum said, "Because when you think about the Gilded Age and Black and brown people in this country, this country is built off of our backs, our blood, sweat and tears. So we added these red crystals to represent the blood spilled during the accumulation of gross wealth by a few during the Gilded Age, off of the backs of Black people and people of color in this country."

Union then saluted late iconic and trailblazing actress Diahann Carroll, who died in 2019 at 84, adding, "So this is inspired by Diahann Carroll, a symbol of opulence and if you will, a gilded glamor."

The star's husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, 40, joined the actress on the carpet in a white blazer with gold accented buttons and matching pants, his bare chest on full display.

"Our stylists, Thomas and Jason, do a great job at making sure we stay together and looking good. So we're both wearing Versace, we both got on Tiffany & Co. jewelry, you know all around," he said. "So to me, it's good to be back here at the Met Gala. There's so much energy here. It's great you get to see so many friends. I mean just everybody, it's just amazing to be back here."

On Instagram, Union shared behind-the-scenes footage of her and Wade's transformation. The Cheaper by the Dozen star began the video in a rust-colored monogrammed robe while Wade worked on his fitness, working out in boxers.

The actress then showed off Met Gala-themed libations before giving fans a close look at her diamond-shaped, french tipped nails, with floral jeweled accents and sparkly rings. She ended the video, which featured Jack Harlow's latest hit "First Class," by posing with Wade in their epic looks.

"We ready! MET 2022," she captioned the video.