Gabrielle Union and Daughter Kaavia Are Two of a Kind in Matching 'Bring It On' Outfits

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, is ready for her first Halloween!

On Sunday, the 46-year-old actress shared some photos of herself and her baby girl totally twinning in green cheerleader outfits with orange and yellow trim, which Bring It On fans everywhere will definitely recognize.

"Brought It. #CaliforniaLove," Union captioned the images. The proud mother's costume is emblazoned with "Clovers" on the front, just like her character Isis in the beloved film. Meanwhile, little Kaavia's uniform reads, "Runza." As Union revealed in September, the outfit was custom made for the baby girl by Runza, a Midwestern restaurant chain, and gifted to the toddler during a recent trip to Nebraska.

In no time, a number of other famous actresses offered their reactions to the touching lookalike image, including Taraji P. Henson, who wrote, "Y'all won Halloween 😩😂😂😂💪🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋." Halle Berry also chimed in, simply writing, "OMG 🔥."

Union also posted a video of herself and her daughter, showing off their dance moves to audio from one of the Clovers' cheerleading performances, captioning the video, "Ice Ice Ice... Its COLD asf," a reference to a fan-favorite routine in the movie.

Naturally, the actress noted their location as East Compton, California, the home of the Clovers. This post was also flooded with comments, including one from Christina Milian, who wrote "Yesssss!!!!"

In the film, Union's Isis heads up the Clovers and Torrance Shipman, played by Kirsten Dunst, was the team captain of the Toros from San Diego. Although the hit film had five direct-to-video sequels, neither Dunst nor Union appeared in any of them -- though they did appear in the same Rodarte campaign recently.

But just last month, the former spoke with ET about the prospect of returning to the cheerleading franchise. Dunst said at the time: "If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!"

In a July 2018 interview, ET also spoke with director Peyton Reed who said he'd actually already floated the idea of returning to the original characters in a new movie.

"It's something that we've actually talked about -- and I've talked about it with the actors and [writer] Jessica Bendinger," he said. "Could you do like, a 20-year later thing to just pick up where they are now, make it this generational thing? It's something we've kind of talked about over the years but never quite honed in on it."

