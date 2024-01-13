Gabe Kidd Previews Match Against Eddie Kingston At NJPW Battle In The Valley

Gabe Kidd doesn’t care about the AEW or ROH titles around Eddie Kingston’s waist. Instead, he is focused on the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Gabe Kidd will challenge Eddie Kingston for the AEW Continental Crown Championship. Kingston also holds the ROH World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Gabe Kidd was asked whether he was interested in Kingston’s other titles.

“Listen, I don’t care about them belts,” Kidd said. “The only belt I care about is New Japan. I’m a New Japan heavyweight. I’ve said that once, I’ll say it again. Those belts don’t interest me. I don’t work at Ring of Honor, I work look at AEW, so why am I going to fight for them? If they want to give me them, sign them. We’ll make sure I’m on a first-class flight to Dynamite and you give me a world-class opponent.

“Listen, Eddie Kingston won the Continental Classic, yeah? I heard that, somebody told me that. He beat all these people in that tournament and I am going to beat him, so that makes me better than all of them. So that title doesn’t mean anything to me. That title is just a symbol. That’s nothing, that’s a prop. All it is is I know I am better than him. I know I am better than all of them, so bring your titles, give me your titles, but I don’t give a shit about none of that.”

During the interview, Gabe Kidd was asked about his NJPW contract status. Click here to see what he had to say.

WrestleZone will have coverage of NJPW Battle in the Valley once it airs on January 13.

