(G)I-DLE brings 'HEAT' with first English album: 'This album is really about confidence'

Over last five years, (G)I-DLE has come into their own, solidifying their position within the South Korean music scene. The girl group plays a direct role in their music's creation, curating unique tracks and concepts that underscore the multi-faceted nature of each member.

With their latest album "HEAT," available now, (G)I-DLE achieved their biggest milestone yet: Debuting at No. 25 on the Billboard 200, finding themselves in the company of Taylor Swift, Drake, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs.

The self-producing girl group strives to empower their fanbase, who they loving call Neverland.

"This album is really about confidence," Yuqi , 24, told USA TODAY. "We really want to deliver the message of confidence to the people around the world."

Meet (G)I-DLE

(G)I-DLE debuted in May 2018 with EP "I Am" and lead single "LATATA". Since then, the five-member girl group – composed of Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua – has seen great success.

Their releases have broken into the Top 10 of South Korea's Circle Weekly Album chart, as well as several placing in the Billboard World Albums chart and Billboard 200. With their tracks, (G)I-DLE has racked over 3 billion streams so far.

The group has not been afraid to experiment, breaking down stereotypes and limitations previously held about female idols. From EDM and hip-hop to alternative rock and ballad, (G)I-DLE has sonically traversed various themes and messages, including self-love and female empowerment.

This attitude has translated into their latest EP and first English-language offering, "HEAT."

"I feel that we are getting to show our fans a wider variety of who we innately are as (G)I-DLE," said the group's leader Soyeon, 25. "We get to showcase new music that displays our current colors, but in a much wider scope."

'HEAT' highlights confidence

The five-track EP brings forth a "stronger image" to (G)I-DLE, said Soyeon.

"I hope that our fans can also build confidence for themselves as they enjoy and listen to our songs," said Soyeon.

With the EP, the members were eager to connect with their global fans. "HEAT" was the first time the members recorded and worked on fully English-language tracks.

"I hope that we will be more connected to our international fans, and we hope that this is going to be a good present to them," said Minnie, 25.

On July 13, the quintet released the EP's first single "I DO." Following its release, (G)I-DLE became the second K-pop girl group in history to secure multiple entries on the Pop Airplay chart.

"Heat" ranked No. 2 on the Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales charts after it dropped Oct. 5.

Growth through the years

Finding and embracing a sense of identity is a shared journey for the five members.

"When I watch 'LATATA', maybe because we were so young back then, I felt like we had such a refreshing, youthful energy, but also such a strong ambition of wanting to show the world who we are and what we can do," said Soyeon.

"When we debuted, I remember we were super young. Me personally, I was so shy, especially when I stand in front of the camera," said Minnie. "After five years of working as a (G)I-DLE member, I think I improved a lot."

The members have also come to recognize the responsibility they have toward their fans and each other.

"I feel like I’ve learned to carry much more responsibility than before," said Shuhua, 23. "I especially consider each of my words and actions with more weight."

Overall, (G)I-DLE has evolved in the last five years, not only as artists but as people.

"I found that I've become more and more loving myself and more and more confident," said Yuqi. "Growing up, there was a lot of pain and sadness in my life. But (now) I know how can overcome them and become more myself."

And this self-empowerment is something the members carry with them and hope to extend to their fans.

"As we sang those songs, rather than thinking to myself 'I'm confident' or 'I'm the best,' I felt like it was more of a learning experience for me to learn to love myself more like the lyrics say," said Miyeon, 26. "I hope that as our Neverland fans listen to our songs, they will also find themselves learning to love themselves more, just as we are maturing to do the same."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: K-pop group (G)I-DLE members talk English album, growth as artists