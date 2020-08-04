Fyre Festival hoodies, hats and more go up for auction after being seized from Billy McFarland

Pop culture fans can now bid on a piece of the infamous disaster known as the Fyre Festival in an auction of merchandise that would have been sold there. A baseball cap, clothes and even coins from the ill-fated 2017 event are available, after U.S. Marshals seized them from Billy McFarland.

Fyre Fest attendees had paid thousands of dollars for tickets to a luxury music festival, which promised swanky accommodations, gourmet food and a concert with Blink-182, Migos and other big names on a private island in the Bahamas. But when they arrived, they found themselves essentially trapped with unassembled tents, bread and sliced cheese and... none of those other things. It was over within hours, at least as quickly as people could make it off the island. The much-hyped event was such a sharp contrast from what people had been promised that McFarland was convicted on two types of wire fraud for organizing it. He’s currently serving a six-year prison sentence.

Enter the merch that never made it into the hands of attendees. U.S. Marshal Ralph Sozio, of the Southern District of New York, said McFarland had originally planned to sell it at the festival. When that didn’t work out, “[the items] were kept by McFarland, with the intent to sell the items and use the funds to commit further criminal acts while he was on pre-trial release,” Sozio said. “The proceeds from the sale of these items, all traceable to McFarland’s $26 million fraud, will go toward the victims of his crimes.”

The online auction of 126 items continues through Aug. 13, so there’s still plenty of time to get your hands on some Fyre Fest jogging pants. But, judging by the bids registered so far — the auction opened July 30 — there are already some clear favorites.

As of Tuesday morning, the items pulling in the highest offers — $405 each — were a white crew neck sweatshirt with a striped Fyre logo and a simple, black baseball cap.

The most popular item was an aqua hoodie, which had 59 bids. The highest of those was $395.

Some colorful Fyre Festival-branded sweatpants had brought in a bid of $300.