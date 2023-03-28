FX Hillsong Docuseries to Feature First Interviews With Former Pastors Since Removal From Church

FX’s new Hillsong docuseries will feature the first interviews with former pastors Carl and Laura Lentz since their public removal from the church.

“The Secrets of Hillsong,” which is set to debut May 19, will explore the megachurch’s rise to become a congregation full of musicians, actors and athletes, as well as its subsequent fall amid explosive scandals and controversy. The four-episode investigative documentary is based on the original reporting by Vanity Fair journalists Alex French and Dan Adler.

The docuseries, which is directed by Stacey Lee, will include interviews with former congregants and other subjects connected to the Hillsong story, including Tiff Perez, Ashley Jones and Mary Jones, Josh Canfield, Janice Lagata, Geoff Bullock, David Shoebridge, David Cowdrey and Tanya Levin, among others.

Also Read:

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Music Producer Tony Berg Says Watching Riley Keough and Sam Claflin Record Was ‘Magic’

“Uncovering stories that contend with power and the people who hold it is core to Vanity Fair’s mission,” Condé Nast Entertainment President Agnes Chu said in a statement. “Thanks to stellar reporting by Alex French and Dan Adler, and the courage of those who stepped forward to share their experiences, we know that power–and its systemic abuse over people seeking faith and community–is central to the Hillsong collapse. I’m grateful to our partners at Scout Productions, and to FX for helping us bring this eye-opening story to light.”

Hailing from Scout Productions and Vanity Fair Studios, “The Secrets of Hillsong” is executive produced by David Collins, Joel Chiodi, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Agnes Chu, Dan Adler, Sarah Amos and Alex French.

“With the depth and clarity of this project owed to the excellent reporting of Vanity Fair, and the perspectives of those speaking out for the very first time, we have been committed to telling a well-rounded and definitive story of Hillsong,” Scout Productions executive producer and head of documentary Joel Chiodi said. “Because of these voices, along with unprecedented access to Carl and Laura Lentz, ‘The Secrets of Hillsong’ offers new insights into how decades of scandal and corruption went unchecked within the church, and more importantly, at what it meant for the community left in their rubble.”

“The Secrets of Hillsong” premieres Friday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of the series, before the final two episodes air May 26. All episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.

Also Read:

Disney Terminates Metaverse Division as Part of Mass Layoffs