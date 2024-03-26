Future, Metro Boomin, The Weeknd Star in a Cybertruck Fever Dream

"Young Metro" video - Credit: YouTube

Elon Musk probably has this music video on loop.

On Monday, Future and Metro Boomin released the video for their We Don’t Trust You song “Young Metro,” which sees the pair of musicians posing and dancing in front of a Tesla Cybertruck.

The Hidji World and Omar Jones-directed video splices a clip of Future dropping the song’s lyrics as they pose in front of a cement building and numerous women, “superstar hoes” as Future calls them, posing around them.

Then, The Weeknd, wearing a black bandana over his face, makes an appearance from in front of a hedge and repeats throughout the song: “I been drowning/I been tryin’/I been low/All alone.”

“He may not rise to Toxic King levels here, but he’s still got ‘these regular hoes/I got superstar hoes/Taking pictures of me like a Fed,'” read a Rolling Stone review, referencing the song.

Future and Metro’s album We Don’t Trust You also features songs such as “Everyday Hustle” with Rick Ross, “Cinderella” with Travis Scott, and “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar. They also welcomed Scott and Playboi Carti on “Type Shit.”

“The album isn’t bad: Metro remains a fascinating producer, and Future manages to hold his own despite his well-worn tics,” wrote Mosi Reeves in his review. “But it only takes a single Lamar verse to show what the game’s been missing.”

The Weeknd previously collaborated with Metro on 2022’s “Creepin.” He’s also collaborated with Future many times in the past: “Drinks on Us” with Mike Will Made-It in 2015, “Low Life” and “All I Know in 2016, “Comin’ Out Strong” in 2017, and “Double Fantasy” last year.

