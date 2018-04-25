What is the future for Maggie on The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead season 8 is over. Deader than a decaying zombie. Done. If you’re not right up to date with The Walking Dead season 8 finale, then it’s best to shuffle on down the road and settle your eyes somewhere else. For here we will be discussing the fate of one of the show’s best characters: Maggie Greene.

The great news is… she made it! At the end of season 8, she is alive and well. She’s not happy with Rick and his decision to save Negan though. But Maggie is alive and therefore she has to return for season 9. Hooray!

The contract

The fact that actress Lauren Cohan did not have a contract in place made Maggie’s return questionable. I was terrified they were going to kill her off in the finale. Maggie is a big part of the comics going forward, but clearly nothing at all from the comics is any way sacred to the showrunners.

Lauren Cohan has lined herself up with another show called Whiskey Cavalier. So far it’s only a pilot, but if that show gets picked up, scheduling could become a grave issue for the star. She also has a role in director Peter Berg’s latest collaboration with Mark Wahlberg, Mile 22. She’s in demand and clearly looking to be paid better than she currently is over at AMC.





Maggie’s past

Cohan has been in The Walking Dead since season 2. That’s a long time for an actress to stay in one role, and particularly if the show doesn’t pay as well as many others do. She also doesn’t get enough time to shine in the ever-increasing ensemble.

Maggie has lost her father, her sister, and her husband, but she is a survivor. So will season 9 treat her well, or is this the end of the road for the character?





Season 9

There may be other factors in play here, but I worry that the writers are setting Maggie up for a fall. We last saw her in the finale being very displeased with Rick. In the comics, she remains a key ally for Rick, but the show seems to be setting the two up for conflict.

It’s an exciting twist and diversion from the comics and it also makes perfect sense. Rick may be all blurry eyed and keen to act on the wishes of Carl’s last letter, but Maggie isn’t. And why the hell would she be? Saving Negan is a personal betrayal for her. If she goes rogue and decides to fight Rick on this one, she could be the best ‘villain’ the show has ever had.

Sadly, it’s likely to only end one way. The season 8 finale may have just set up Maggie’s impending doom if she takes on Rick. But wouldn’t that be a hell of a way for the character to bow out?

What do you think? Is Maggie doomed in season 9?

