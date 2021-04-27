“The Future Of Award Shows” Or An Elaborate Funeral? Late-Night Hosts Give Their Thoughts On 2021 Oscars

Refinery29

If there’s anyone that deserves to be celebrated come May 9th, it’s your mom. After all, she did give you life... and someone to vent to during your angsty teenage years (and beyond). While moms are notorious for saying things like, “Don't spend your money on me,” “Make something homemade,” and “Being with you is more than enough,” we know better than to show up to brunch this Mother’s Day empty-handed, even if it is just downstairs in the kitchen (or better yet, via FaceTime). We’re going a step further with a splurge-worthy luxury gift that will cement our status as her favorite.Luxury gifts aren’t something to mess around with. They’re inherently an investment, and when you’re spending $$$ like that, you don’t want to get it wrong. To ensure that your mom gets the kind of gift that she deserves this Mother’s Day, we rounded up 30 extra-special gifts to buy before May 9th’s arrival.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Cuyana Wide Brim Summer HatFor all the gardening and beach-walking she’ll be doing once the weather warms up. Cuyana Wide Brim Summer Hat, $, available at CuyanaMysa Natural Wine SubscriptionToast your mom with a monthly subscription of the finest natural wines. You can choose from 3, 6, or 12 bottles delivered monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.Mysa Natural Wine Natural Wine Club (3-Bottles), $, available at Mysa Natural Wine-PAID-Microsoft Surface Laptop 4This new, ultra-thin, Surface Laptop 4 from Microsoft is all about style and speed. With four beautiful colors, two sizes, a vibrant PixelSense™ touchscreen, and luxurious keyboard finishes, you'd be hard pressed to find a tech product for mom quite so luxe as this one. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, $, available at MicrosoftHerbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face MistThis gorg little beauty gift is under $20 — but it still falls on the expensive end when you consider what mom would actually spend on herself. That's part of what makes Herbivore's hydrating face mist with calming rose hibiscus scent such a luxurious treat. Add in some Nordy gift wrapping and she'll be delighted to receive this special package.Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $, available at NordstromProvence Glory Coffee Table BookAlthough mom may not be able to fulfill her South of France vacation fantasy anytime soon, she can still be transported by this stunning linen-covered coffee table book filled with over 300 pages of art and photos from ProvenceAssouline Provence Glory, $, available at AssoulineVitruvi Stone Diffuser If you haven’t gifted this to your mom yet, now is the time — she’s only been dropping hints about wanting one of these bad boys for the last two years.Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $, available at AnthropologiePhoto Courtesy of Free People.UrbanStems Classic Flower SubscriptionSure, it’s a no-brainer, but for some moms, nothing beats fresh flowers delivered straight to her doorstep. You can customize her subscription based on your mom’s needs (and your budget) by choosing between weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly deliveries for three months or up to a full year’s worth of blooms.Urbanstems Classic Subscription (3 Deliveries), $, available at UrbanstemsAcrylic Chess SetIf you and your mom binge-watched “The Queen’s Gambit” like the rest of us, this is the purchase for you. CB2 Acrylic Chess Set, $, available at CB2La Mer Mini Glow SetNo mom will turn up her nose a top-of-the-line skincare gift set like this one.La Mer The Mini Miracle Broth™ Introductory Glow Set, $, available at NordstromAgmes Juliette EarringsUpdate her collection of basic hoops and diamond studs with this season’s most popular jewelry trend: baroque pearls. (Psst: this chic splurge is also 15% off until April 16 with code STYLE.) AGMES Juliette Earrings, $, available at ShopbopNaked Cashmere Travel SetSomeday, travel will be in the cards again. Make sure that your mom is (luxuriously) prepped and ready for when that day comes with this in-flight cashmere travel set. Naked Cashmere Travel Set, $, available at Naked CashmereVitner’s Daughter Natural Botanical SerumThe intensity of cult following of this clean and luxurious face oil cannot be understated. It’s formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for restorative moisture and is suitable for all skin types. Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum, $, available at VerishopPapier Croissant Foiled NotecardsWho wouldn't appreciate a set of personalized notecards with tiny gold croissants? Papier Croissant Foiled Notecards, $, available at PapierTreadly 2 BasicThe ultimate at-home workout luxury, this ultra-thin and light treadmill is perfect for daily powerwalks or jogs and folds up for easy storage. Treadly Treadly 2 Basic, $, available at TreadlyLululemon Arise Yoga MatThis high-quality yoga mat is made with certified natural rubber and is constructed with a thick cushion for an extra comfortable flow.Lululemon Arise Mat Made with FSC-Certified Rubber, 5mm, $, available at LululemonLunya Washable Silk RobeAfter years of long nights spent taking care of you, there's nothing a mom needs more than a good night's rest. And what better way to ensure she gets one than with an ultra-luxe washable silk robe?Lunya Washable Silk Robe, $, available at LunyaVosges Exoctic Truffle Collection Don’t think of a box of chocolates as low-hanging fruit — it’s an opportunity to really splurge on the finest version of what everyone really loves. (Candy.)Vosges Chocolate Exotic Truffle Collection (16 Piece), $, available at Vosges ChocolateBest of Goldbelly 3 Month SubscriptionThis one goes out to the foodie moms. Every month she'll get a delivery of the country’s most highly sought-after, handcrafted foods. What more could she want?Goldbelly Best Of Goldbelly, 3-Month Subscription, $, available at GoldbellyQuince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan & SweatpantsYou can never go wrong with cashmere — and since we’re talking luxury in this story, why not grab a head-to-toe set for your well-deserving mom?Quince Mongolian Cashmere Cardigan, $, available at QuinceQuince Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants, $, available at QuinceSK-II Facial Treatment Mask (10-Count)We couldn't do a luxury gift round-up without including the holy grail of sheet masks — a status confirmed by our beauty writer who is VERY in the sheet-mask know. Prepare for your mom to be amazed by this moisture-boosting and radiance-enhancing treatment that contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. SK-II Facial Treatment Mask (10-Count), $, available at Violet GreyParachute Cloud Cotton QuiltSometimes new bedding is the last thing we want to spend our precious dollars on, so your mom is sure to appreciate the gift of a cloud-like upgrade to her sleep space. (Hot tip: for more budget-friendly options, check out our paean to this best-selling muslin blanket.)Parachute Cloud Cotton Quilt, $, available at ParachutePhoto Courtesy of Free People.Birkenstock Sandals She’s been a fan of the heritage comfort brand for years and wore Birks all throughout your childhood — well before they were embraced by the fashion crowd. Birkenstock Gizeh T-Bar Sandals, $, available at FarfetchFrog Hollow Farm Organic Avocados What's a more luxurious springtime gift than a five-pound shipment of the most perfectly ripe, organic, and sustainably-farmed avocados. Guac anyone?Frog Hollow Farm Frog Hollow Farm Organic Avocados, $, available at Food52Diptyque Gardenia CandleIf anyone deserves a relaxing candlelit night in, it's your mom. Give her the gift of premium aromatherapy by adding to her candle collection with a heavenly scented votive like this Diptyque one.Diptyque Gardenia Scented Candle, 190g, $, available at Net-A-PorterPhoto Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.The Laundress Everyday Laundry KitBecause (sorry mom) laundry was never her specialty.The Laundress Everyday Laundry Kit, $, available at The LaundressPhoto Courtesy of The Laundress.Wild One Collar Walk KitLet's be honest, a gift for her dog is a gift for her — and Wild One’s colorful, stylish pup-ccessories are some of the best Wild One Collar Walk Kit, $, available at Wild OnePhoto Courtesy of Need Supply.YSL Touche Eclat Brightening ConcealerSometimes the perfect gift is as easy as replacing her empties so she doesn’t have to.Yves Saint Laurent Touché Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen, $, available at SephoraFellow Electric KettleShe’ll think of you when she turns on this design-snob approved electric kettle for her daily morning tea. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle, $, available at NordstromEmbroidered Alpaca Throw BlanketEnough said. St. Frank Cool Mom Embroidered Alpaca Throw Blanket, $, available at MaisonetteParavel Mini See-All Vanity CaseFor when she can finally come for a visit. Paravel Mini See-All Vanity Case, $, available at ParavelLoewe Shell Leather & Raffia Basket BagFor when she Zoom calls her book club, beach background and all. Loewe Shell Leather and Raffia Basket Bag, $, available at MatchesFashionRay-Ban Frank 48mm Polarized Square SunglassesKeep her on-trend with these classic Ray-Ban sunnies.Ray-Ban Frank 48mm Polarized Square Sunglasses, $, available at NordstromOnly the best for our mommas.Byredo Bal D'afrique Eau de Parfum, $, available at Saks Fifth AvenuePhoto Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue.For the mother-daughter duo that shares an astrological sign.Mejuri Libra Ring, $, available at MejuriPhoto Courtesy of Mejuri.You'll be hardpressed to find a pair of pants she'll love more than these Nanushka ribbed "trousers."Nanushka Leba Ribbed Knit Flared Pants, $, available at Net-A-PorterThe perfect sized container for all the change, receipts, Band Aids, and everything else she's always carrying around (just in case).Mansur Gavriel Cloud Clutch, $, available at Mansur GavrielGive your mom's go-to ballet flats a grunged-up, split-toe update this Mother's Day.Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerina Flat, $, available at Need SupplyA classic, yet elevated trench is a must in any woman's closet — mom or not. Violeta By Mango Plus-Size Belt Gabardine Trench, $, available at MangoThis extra cozy hoodie is calling your mother's name. Zara Knit Sweatshirt, $, available at ZaraNothing's more luxurious than a cold glass of bubbly.Veuve Clicquot Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, $, available at Wine.comGive the gift of Prada this Mother's Day.Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag, $, available at PradaYour mom won't know what hit her after she's tried this miracle hand cream.Chanel La Crème Main, $, available at ChanelInspired by the body, this stainless steel cuff designed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. is all luxury, all the way.Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co. Small Bone Cuff, $, available at Tiffany & CoDenim might not seem like a luxury, but finding the perfect pair is anything but easy. Denim might not seem like a luxury, but finding the perfect pair is anything but easy. Give your mom a pair of jeans that fits just right without the hassle of her actually having to do any of the work.SLVRLAKE Blue London High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $, available at SSENSE