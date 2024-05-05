14 Hilarious Weekend Tweets That Had Me Wheezing Laughing

For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.

1.

my 4yo used to climb onto my lap, take my face between his fat hands, and very seriously say to me, “Mommy. You are much too hot to be married to some MAN” when he was mad at his dad he would narrow his eyes and look over his shoulder and say “especially THAT one” — 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) May 4, 2024

Twitter: @Swilua

2.

Leandro Lozada / AFP via Getty Images / Twitter: @dieworkwear

3.

Procreate is a crazy name tbh. drawing app called Fuck — Ayushi (@dramatickles) May 3, 2024

Twitter: @dramatickles

4.

Martha had me blacked tf out at 3pm https://t.co/KKkU6CRx5m — Yung Gravy 🥧 (@yunggravy) May 3, 2024

TODAY / Twitter: @yunggravy

5.

parking garages be like pic.twitter.com/CAUxIPhxDl — Eric (@odailybitch) May 4, 2024

Rick Dick / Twitter: @odailybitch

6.

hey sorry i didn't respond i started cooking a recipe that said it would take 30 minutes and it actually took 40 years — trash jones (@jzux) May 3, 2024

Twitter: @jzux

7.

7x3=21 has always been cunt. even as a 3rd grader i could recognize that — Peter (@petermarietoto) May 4, 2024

Twitter: @petermarietoto

8.

Amazon MGM Studios / Twitter: @blueblrdhoneyy

9.

may i be the fourth with you or whatever they say pic.twitter.com/Vi1UVEEk1g — amaya (@himbokisser) May 4, 2024

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Frenesy Film Company / Twitter: @himbokisser

10.

I loveeee having 3 martinis I understand why my dad chose this over raising me — 777 (@_garrettcharles) May 3, 2024

Twitter: @_garrettcharles

11.

it looks like he’s guest starring on hannah montana https://t.co/xhx5Di8r7R — DJ (@DonTheCreator_) May 1, 2024

CBS / Twitter: @DonTheCreator_

12.

I’m sorry but…. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why would that dog bite that lady like that 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qpLo772y7i — The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) May 4, 2024

Twitter: @hausofsyy

13.

Canadians speak like how I’d think a moose would if they could speak English https://t.co/eoAyEH9LzE — f a y - #1 joe budden hater (@EBOYIIDA) May 4, 2024

Seeking Success Podcast / Twitter: @EBOYIIDA

14.

Closing the laptop at the end of the week isn’t enough. You have to blow it up. — Kar (@karlogan_) May 3, 2024

Twitter: @karlogan_

