14 Hilarious Weekend Tweets That Had Me Wheezing Laughing
For some reason, the best tweets always seem to happen on the weekend. Here are some funny ones that recently came across my timeline.
If you liked these tweets, make sure to give these users a follow for more funny content!
1.
my 4yo used to climb onto my lap, take my face between his fat hands, and very seriously say to me, “Mommy. You are much too hot to be married to some MAN” when he was mad at his dad he would narrow his eyes and look over his shoulder and say “especially THAT one”
— 🌈Dr. Frizzle (@Swilua) May 4, 2024
2.
3.
Procreate is a crazy name tbh. drawing app called Fuck
— Ayushi (@dramatickles) May 3, 2024
4.
Martha had me blacked tf out at 3pm https://t.co/KKkU6CRx5m
— Yung Gravy 🥧 (@yunggravy) May 3, 2024
TODAY / Twitter: @yunggravy
5.
parking garages be like pic.twitter.com/CAUxIPhxDl
— Eric (@odailybitch) May 4, 2024
Rick Dick / Twitter: @odailybitch
6.
hey sorry i didn't respond i started cooking a recipe that said it would take 30 minutes and it actually took 40 years
— trash jones (@jzux) May 3, 2024
7.
7x3=21 has always been cunt. even as a 3rd grader i could recognize that
— Peter (@petermarietoto) May 4, 2024
8.
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7okRJJnK41
— S 💌 (@blueblrdhoneyy) May 3, 2024
Amazon MGM Studios / Twitter: @blueblrdhoneyy
9.
may i be the fourth with you or whatever they say pic.twitter.com/Vi1UVEEk1g
— amaya (@himbokisser) May 4, 2024
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Frenesy Film Company / Twitter: @himbokisser
10.
I loveeee having 3 martinis I understand why my dad chose this over raising me
— 777 (@_garrettcharles) May 3, 2024
11.
it looks like he’s guest starring on hannah montana https://t.co/xhx5Di8r7R
— DJ (@DonTheCreator_) May 1, 2024
CBS / Twitter: @DonTheCreator_
12.
I’m sorry but…. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 why would that dog bite that lady like that 😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/qpLo772y7i
— The Purse Dealer ✨ (@hausofsyy) May 4, 2024
13.
Canadians speak like how I’d think a moose would if they could speak English https://t.co/eoAyEH9LzE
— f a y - #1 joe budden hater (@EBOYIIDA) May 4, 2024
Seeking Success Podcast / Twitter: @EBOYIIDA
14.
Closing the laptop at the end of the week isn’t enough. You have to blow it up.
— Kar (@karlogan_) May 3, 2024
