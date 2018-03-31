Funko launches adorable cereal with iconic pop culture figures in every box

The company behind pop culture's most collectible vinyl figurines has joined the cereal game in the most brand-appropriate way.

Funko is known for its Pops, which turns everything from Star Wars to Edward Scissorhands into adorable collectible action figures. Nothing beats the cute of its latest invention though, a line of cereal that will come packaged with mini-Pop figures of icons like Wonder Woman and Freddy Krueger.

Funko Founder Michael Becker gave the Coronado Eagle & Journal an exclusive look at the new venture, which will launch in collectible outlet stores like FYE this June for $7.99 a box.

"It’s just one more of those feel-good Funko items. I used to watch cartoons on Saturday mornings while I was eating cereal," he said.

The list of characters this first line of cereals includes: He-Man, Wonder Woman, Elvira Mistress of the Dark, Beetlejuice, Freddy Krueger and Funko's own mascot — Freddy Funko. Some of the cereals will also feature themed extras.

Expect a figure like this, only smaller -- and covered in slimy green milk

Image: funko

"When you add milk to the Freddy Krueger cereal, it looks blood red. With the Beetlejuice cereal, when you add milk it looks like slime," Becker said. The Elvira cereal also turns your milk into a nice blood-red.

The real question is: What does the cereal taste like? And does it matter?

Not really. Like all of the Pop figures, the idea is to feed into the collectors economy that Funko has cornered. "We think people will buy one box to stock and one to rock," said Becker. "They’ll probably open one box and enjoy it and never touch the other one, because it’s a collectible."

Count us in — but only if the slimy Beetlejuice cereal refills your bowl magically after you say Funko three times.