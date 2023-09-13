Have fun with your food this September with these 3 foodie happenings across RI

Fun food events coming up across Rhode Island include an anniversary harvest in Newport, a food series in Westerly and a wine dinner in Providence.

20 years at the Chanler

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is celebrating 20 years in Newport with a grand Harvest Dinner, on Sunday, Sept. 17 on Cliff Lawn overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. It begins with a cocktail hour with canapes and drinks from 5 to 6 p.m. There will be both coursed and family-style dining at community farm tables during dusk under twinkling string lights between 6 and 8 p.m. Drinks for dinner will be available for purchase. Community partners include Newport Lobster, Rose Hill Heirlooms, Foley Fish, Walrus & Carpenter Oysters, R.I. Mushroom Company and Hopkins Southdowns. To Be Continued Band’s bluegrass music will be playing during the event. Tickets cost $150 and include a gift for each household. Visit thechanler.com or call (401) 847-2244 for more information and tickets.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk is celebrating 20 years at 117 Memorial Blvd. in Newport with a harvest dinner on Sunday.

A new culinary series in Westerly

The United Theatre, an art complex at 5 Canal St., Westerly, will kick off a new culinary series, United Table, that will include tastings, cookbook talks, food fests and film screenings. The first event, Friday, Sept 15, will be held with Eating with the Ecosystem as they will host a Japanese Ikejime talk and tasting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 at unitedtheatre.org. Ikejime is a Japanese method of preparing fish that yields a better tasting, healthier meat.

Harry Rosenblum, Eating with the Ecosystem board member, will lead the discussion. The other panelists will be Jason Jarvis, a Westerly-based commercial fisherman and president of the North American Marine Alliance, and Hirotsugu Uchida, University of Rhode Island professor of environmental and natural resource economics.

Ikejime is considered a humane way to kill fish, resulting in a longer shelf life, and more umami. The discussion will explain Ikejime’s health benefits, technique and how it fits into the region’s fishing economy. Following the panel talk, guests will get a signature cocktail while they view a demonstration that ends with a tasting of conventional versus Ikejime fish using local species such as scup and fluke.

Scup, also called porgy, is an underutilized fish found in local waters.

Eating with the Ecosystem is a Wakefield non-profit focused on a place-based approach to seafood in New England. Visit www.eatingwiththecosystem.org to learn more.

Food on Film, which will also fall under the United Table umbrella, pairs a "food" movie with a special menu at a local restaurant to be named later. On Oct. 29, "Chef" will be screened. The 2014 film was directed, written and stars Jon Favreau as a chef.

Il Massimo Providence wine dinner

Il Massimo Providence will host a special wine dinner on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. with an Italian winery at the restaurant, 134 Atwells Ave. The cost is $130 a person for the Piemonte Wine Dinner featuring Coppo Winery. Luigi Coppo, a fourth-generation member of the Coppo family, will be in attendance. He holds the CEO position at Cantine Coppo where he works alongside his father, Paolo, and manages the commercial activities. The multi-course dinner includes wine pairings, antipasto and dessert. The primo course features homemade gnocchi with Piemontese Fonduta cheese and black truffles served with a 2019 Coppo Camp du Rouss Barbera d'Asti. The secondo course is a Northern Italian stew with beef short rib, pork, hen, carrots and potatoes served with a 2019 Coppo Barolo. Learn more at massimori.com or by calling (401) 273-0650.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Upcoming food events at the Chanler, The United and Il Massimo.