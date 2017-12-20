'Fuller House' Star Jodie Sweetin Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband $2,800 Per Month in Child Support

A judge has ruled that Jodie Sweetin must pay ex husband Morty Coyle $2,800 per month in child support, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Filed Friday, Dec. 15, the documents state that Sweetin is ordered to pay Coyle — with whom she shares 7-year-old daughter Beatrix — the child support until Beatrix graduates high school or becomes emancipated.

In addition to paying the $2,800 per month moving forward, Sweetin is ordered to backpay Coyle through Sept. 1, 2017. According to the documents, the backpay amount is “owed in two installments, due 2/1/18 and 3/1/18.”

PEOPLE previously reported the Fuller House actress, 35, filed an income and expense declaration to the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Nov. 8 after Coyle petitioned a judge to force Sweetin to pay more money for childcare.

Sweetin and Coyle split in 2013 after a year of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016. (The actress also shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin.)

Sweetin detailed her finances to show earnings of a little over $40,000 per month — as opposed to the $700,000 a year that Coyle reportedly claimed his ex was making. (According to the documents, Sweetin’s adjusted gross income in 2016 was $437,349.)



The documents state that Sweetin averages a monthly income of $43,614, with $12,000 in wages and $31,614 in income for self-employment.



Sweetin listed her monthly expenses as totaling $15,262, leaving $28,352. She also listed some of her assets, including $139,456.25 in a business account and $9,449 in other accounts.