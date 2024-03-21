Full list of winners from the 11th annual Wilmington Theater Awards at Thalian Hall

Hundreds of people came to Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington on Wednesday night for the 11th Wilmington Theater Awards, a show and ceremony established in 2012 to celebrate the theatrical community of Southeastern North Carolina.

"Ragtime," a musical produced in June of last year by Opera House Theatre Co., took home the most awards with six, including Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Director of a Musical for Frascaswell Hyman. The 1990s musical is about racial, social and religious inequities in turn-of-the-20th-century America.

Opera House was the most-awarded company with nine, and also shared two awards with BS Productions for the musical "Next to Normal," which was staged in Thalian Hall's Stein Studio Theatre in April of last year.

The show, which featured awards in 22 categories and performances from nominated productions, was presented by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County in association with Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts.

The full list of winners is below.

The cast of ‘A Chorus Line’ performs during the 11th Wilmington Theater Awards Wednesday night March 20, 2024 in downtown Wilmington, N.C. KEN BLEVINS/STARNEWS

Lela Thompson Award for Outstanding Contribution to Wilmington Theater: Kim Henry, Theatre for All

OUTSTANDING PLAY: "The Philadelphia Story," Thalian Association Community Theatre

OUTSTANDING MUSICAL: "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR, PLAY: Steve Vernon, "Waiting For Godot," Big Dawg Productions

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR, MUSICAL: Fracaswell Hyman, "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING ACTOR, PLAY: Jon Wallin, "Waiting for Godot," Big Dawg Productions

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS, PLAY: Mirla Criste, "The Chinese Lady," Big Dawg Productions

OUTSTANDING ACTOR, MUSICAL: Troy Rudeseal, "The Producers," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS, MUSICAL: Denise Jackson, "The Color Purple," Techmoja Dance & Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, PLAY: Chad Hsu, "The Chinese Lady," Big Dawg Productions

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, PLAY: Arianna Tysinger, "Women Playing Hamlet," Big Dawg Productions

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR, MUSICAL: Tanner Smith, "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

Bianca Shaw accepts the award for best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role as Sarah in Opera House Theatre Company’s production of "Ragtime" during the 11th Wilmington Theater Awards Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Thalian Hall.

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MUSICAL: Bianca Shaw, "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION: Brian Whitted, "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY: Kevin Lee-Y Green, "The Color Purple," Techmoja Dance & Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN: Terry Collins, "Next to Normal," BS Productions & Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN: Christopher Dean, "Ring of Fire," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN: Cole Marquis, "Next to Normal," BS Productions & Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN: Debbie Scheu, "Ragtime," Opera House Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL PRODUCTION: "Wilmington Reconstructed," Mouths of Babes Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING YOUTH PRODUCTION: "Spring Awakening," Opera House Theatre Co.

Tanner Smith accepts the award for best Newcomer for his performance in "Ragtime" during the 11th Wilmington Theater Awards Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Thalian Hall.

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER: Tanner Smith

