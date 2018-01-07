Here is a full list of nominations for the 75th Golden Globes

British stars are heading to Beverly Hills for the ceremony.

British stars are heading to Beverly Hills for the 75th Golden Globes. Here is a list of all the nominations:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri











Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird













Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq.











Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World











Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out











Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Emma Stone – Battle Of The Sexes



Best Director, Motion Picture



Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Ridley Scott – All The Money In The World

Steven Spielberg – The Post























Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri











Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water











Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies

Jude Law – The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius













Best TV Movie or Limited Series



Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

The Sinner

Top Of The Lake: China Girl











Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us











Best TV Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Master Of None

SMILF

Will & Grace









