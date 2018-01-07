    Here is a full list of nominations for the 75th Golden Globes

    British stars are heading to Beverly Hills for the ceremony.

    British stars are heading to Beverly Hills for the 75th Golden Globes. Here is a list of all the nominations:

    Best Motion Picture, Drama
    Call Me By Your Name
    Dunkirk
    The Post
    The Shape Of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    The Disaster Artist
    Get Out
    The Greatest Showman
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird





    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

    Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
    Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
    Tom Hanks – The Post
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington – Roman J Israel, Esq.




    Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (PA)

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
    Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Meryl Streep – The Post
    Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World




    Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
    Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes
    Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
    James Franco – The Disaster Artist
    Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out




    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
    Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
    Emma Stone – Battle Of The Sexes

    Best Director, Motion Picture

    Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
    Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
    Ridley Scott – All The Money In The World
    Steven Spielberg – The Post










    Sally Hawkins is up for her second Golden Globe (Lipinski/PA)

    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
    Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
    Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
    Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
    Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
    Mary J Blige – Mudbound
    Hong Chau – Downsizing
    Allison Janney – I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
    Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water




    Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies
    Jude Law – The Young Pope
    Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
    Ewan McGregor – Fargo
    Geoffrey Rush – Genius





    Best TV Movie or Limited Series

    Big Little Lies
    Fargo
    Feud
    The Sinner
    Top Of The Lake: China Girl




    Best TV Series, Drama
    The Crown
    Game Of Thrones
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us




    Best TV Series, Comedy
    Black-ish
    The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
    Master Of None
    SMILF
    Will & Grace




    Claire Foy was nominated for The Crown (Ian West/PA)


    Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

    Jason Bateman – Ozark
    Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
    Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
    Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan





    Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

    Catriona Balfe – Outlander
    Claire Foy – The Crown
    Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
    Katherine Langsford – 13 Reasons Why
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale





    Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

    Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
    Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
    Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
    William H Macy – Shameless
    Erik McCormack – Will And Grace




    Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
    Pamela Adlon – Better Things
    Alison Brie – GLOW
    Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel
    Issa Rae – Insecure
    Frankie Shaw – SMILF




    Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
    David Harbour – Stranger Things
    Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette And Joan
    Christian Slater – Mr Robot
    Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
    David Thewlis – Fargo





    Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie

    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
    Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
    Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard Of Lies
    Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies




    David Thewlis was nominated for Fargo (Dramatic Need/PA)

    Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    Jessica Biel – The Sinner
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
    Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan
    Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan
    Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies




    Best Animated Feature Film
    The Boss Baby
    The Breadwinner
    Coco
    Ferdinand
    Loving Vincent




    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
    The Shape Of Water
    Lady Bird
    The Post
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Molly’s Game




    Best Foreign Language Film
    A Fantastic Woman
    First They Killed My Father
    In the Fade
    Loveless
    The Square




    Best Original Score, Motion Picture
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    The Shape Of Water
    Phantom Thread
    The Post
    Dunkirk




    Best Original Song, Motion Picture
    Home – Ferdinand
    Mighty River – Mudbound
    Remember Me – Coco
    The Star – The Star
    This Is Me – The Greatest Showman