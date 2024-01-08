The full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners and nominees

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was named best supporting actress for her performance in The Holdovers

The winners at the 2024 Golden Globes have been announced, with Oppenheimer and Succession leading the film and TV winners.

Here are the winners and nominees in full.

Best film - drama

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best film - musical or comedy

WINNER: Poor Things

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best director

WINNER: Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best actress - drama

WINNER: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening - Nyad

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Best actor - drama

WINNER: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers

Best actress - musical or comedy

WINNER: Emma Stone - Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Anatomy of a Fall scooped best foreign language film and best screen play (director Justine Triet pictured)

Best actor - musical or comedy

WINNER: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet - Wonka

Matt Damon - Air

Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress

WINNER Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Julianne Moore - May December

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Best original score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Beillie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell accepted the original song prize for What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack

Best original song

WINNER: What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell

Addicted to Romance from She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen

Dance The Night from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom from Rustin - Lenny Kravitz

Best animated film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Best foreign-language film

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Cinematic and box office achievement

WINNER: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best stand-up comedian on television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - revor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

Best TV series - drama

WINNER: Succession

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor for his performance in Succession

Best TV series - musical or comedy

WINNER: The Bear

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best actress in a TV series - drama

WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best actor in a TV series - drama

WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Elizabeth Debicki was named best supporting actress for playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie

WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best supporting actress - television

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best supporting actor - television

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgård - Succession