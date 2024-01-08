The full list of Golden Globes 2024 winners and nominees
The winners at the 2024 Golden Globes have been announced, with Oppenheimer and Succession leading the film and TV winners.
Here are the winners and nominees in full.
Best film - drama
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best film - musical or comedy
WINNER: Poor Things
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Best director
WINNER: Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best actress - drama
WINNER: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening - Nyad
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Best actor - drama
WINNER: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Leonardo Dicaprio - Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Andrew Scott - All of Us Strangers
Best actress - musical or comedy
WINNER: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Best actor - musical or comedy
WINNER: Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Nicolas Cage - Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet - Wonka
Matt Damon - Air
Joaquin Phoenix - Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best supporting actress
WINNER Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Julianne Moore - May December
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best screenplay
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives - Celine Song
Best original score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best original song
WINNER: What Was I Made For? from Barbie - Billie Eilish O'connell, Finneas O'connell
Addicted to Romance from She Came to Me - Bruce Springsteen
Dance The Night from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
I'm Just Ken from Barbie - Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
Peaches from The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
Road to Freedom from Rustin - Lenny Kravitz
Best animated film
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Best foreign-language film
WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Cinematic and box office achievement
WINNER: Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best stand-up comedian on television
WINNER: Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah - revor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Best TV series - drama
WINNER: Succession
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Best TV series - musical or comedy
WINNER: The Bear
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons In Chemistry
Best actress in a TV series - drama
WINNER: Sarah Snook - Succession
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Best actor in a TV series - drama
WINNER: Kieran Culkin - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Best actress in a TV series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning - The Great
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best actor in a TV series - musical or comedy
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
WINNER: Ali Wong - Beef
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or TV movie
WINNER: Steven Yeun - Beef
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Best supporting actress - television
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best supporting actor - television
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgård - Succession