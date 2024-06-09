Full list of celebs, athletes at TD Garden for C's-Mavs Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston is the epicenter of the NBA world again as the Celtics and Mavericks prepare to face off in Game 2 of the Finals.

Like Game 1, plenty of celebrities and notable athletes are in attendance for Sunday's showdown at TD Garden. The VIP list includes a plethora of Celtics alumni, a handful of Bruins and Patriots players, an Olympic gold medalist, and some popular musicians.

Below is the full list of celebrities and athletes at the Garden for Game 2, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live, where NBA commissioner Adam Silver will join as a special guest.

Entertainment

Travis Scott (rapper)

Metro Boomin (producer)

Bia (rapper/singer)

Bill Simmons (media)

NBA/Celtics alumni

Adam Silver (NBA commissioner)

Mark Tatum (NBA deputy commissioner)

Paul Pierce (Celtics alumni)

Shaquille O’Neal (analyst/ex-NBA star)

Jason Terry (Celtics and Mavericks alumni)

Sam Vincent (Celtics alumni)

Sam Perkins (Celtics alumni)

Dana Barros (Celtics alumni)

Leon Powe (Celtics alumni)

Tacko Fall (Celtics alumni)

Karen Russell (Celtics legend Bill Russell’s daughter)

ML Carr (Celtics alumni)

Glenn McDonald (Celtics alumni)

Mal Graham (Celtics alumni)

Kevin Stacom (Celtics alumni)

Bruins

David Pastrnak

Charlie McAvoy

Jeremy Swayman

Patriots

Matthew Slater

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Deatrich Wise

KJ Osborn

Other athletes

Aly Raisman (Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast)