    Full list of Bafta nominations

    By Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent
    The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.

    Fantastical thriller The Shape Of Water leads the race for the Bafta awards with 12 nods.

    The Guillermo del Toro movie is nominated in categories including best picture and best director while British stars dominate the leading actor category, with just one nominee heralding from outside the UK.

    Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jamie Bell are joined by US star Timothee Chalamet in the category.

    Here is the list of nominees for the key categories at the 2018 Baftas.

    Best film

    Call Me By Your Name
    Darkest Hour
    Dunkirk
    The Shape Of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    Outstanding British film

    Darkest Hour
    The Death Of Stalin
    God’s Own Country
    Lady Macbeth
    Paddington 2
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Director

    Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049
    Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
    Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
    Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
    Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    Original Screenplay

    Get Out
    I, Tonya
    Lady Bird
    The Shape Of Water
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    Adapted Screenplay

    Call Me By Your Name
    The Death Of Stalin
    Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
    Molly’s Game
    Paddington 2



    Leading Actress

    Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
    Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird



    Leading Actor

    Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
    Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
    Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name



    Supporting Actress

    Allison Janney – I, Tonya
    Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour
    Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
    Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
    Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water



    Supporting Actor

    Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
    Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    The Ghoul
    I Am Not A Witch
    Jawbone
    Kingdom Of Us
    Lady Macbeth



    Film not in the English language

    Elle
    First They Killed My Father
    The Handmaiden
    Loveless
    The Salesman



    Documentary

    City Of Ghosts
    I Am Not Your Negro
    Icarus
    An Inconvenient Sequel
    Jane



    Animated Film

    Coco16
    Loving Vincent
    My Life As A Courgette

