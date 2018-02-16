Full list of Bafta nominations

Fantastical thriller The Shape Of Water leads the race for the Bafta awards with 12 nods.
The Guillermo del Toro movie is nominated in categories including best picture and best director while British stars dominate the leading actor category, with just one nominee heralding from outside the UK.
Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, Daniel Day-Lewis and Jamie Bell are joined by US star Timothee Chalamet in the category.
Here is the list of nominees for the key categories at the 2018 Baftas.
Natalie Dormer and @letitiawright announce the nominees for Best Film
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Best film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding British film
Darkest Hour
The Death Of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominated for Director 🎬Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your NameChristopher Nolan – Dunkirk Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape of Water Martin Mcdonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Director
Denis Villeneuve – Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino – Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominated for Original Screenplay 💡📝Jordan Peele – Get Out Steven Rogers – I, Tonya Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of WaterMartin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Original Screenplay
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Shape Of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Nominated for Adapted Screenplay 📚📝James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin & David Schneider – The Death of Stalin Matt Greenhalgh – Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool Aaron Sorkin – Molly's Game Simon Farnaby & Paul King – Paddington 2
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Death Of Stalin
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Molly’s Game
Paddington 2
Congratulations to all Leading Actress nominees!
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Leading Actress
Annette Bening – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
And the Leading Actor nominees are…….
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell – Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Nominated for Supporting Actress 👏Allison Janney Kristin Scott Thomas Laurie Metcalf Lesley Manville Octavia Spencer
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas – Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Nominated for Supporting Actor 👏Christopher Plummer Hugh GrantSam Rockwell Willem Dafoe Woody Harrelson
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2018
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
Hugh Grant – Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Ghoul
I Am Not A Witch
Jawbone
Kingdom Of Us
Lady Macbeth
Film not in the English language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
City Of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated Film
Coco16
Loving Vincent
My Life As A Courgette
The awards will be handed out at the Royal Albert Hall on February 18.
