'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin announces engagement to Mescal Wasilewski: 'You're my person'

Jodie Sweetin announces engagement to Mescal Wasilewski, (Photo: Jodie Sweetin via Instagram)

Jodie Sweetin is engaged to her "person."

The Full House alum shared the happy news on social media Monday that her boyfriend of over four years, Mescal Wasilewski, popped the question. She shared a photo of them together, featuring her new ring.

Her post began with a Maya Angelou quote: "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."

She followed that with a message to her future husband, "I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together."

Sweetin, whose birthday is Wednesday, ended with, "I think I’m really gonna like turning 40 ❤️❤️❤️💍."

Wasilewski shared the same photo on his page, captioning it, "So that happened..."

Sweetin's Full House co-star and TV sibling Candace Cameron Bure was among those to congratulate her — so was John Stamos's wife, Caitlin McHugh, who wrote, "Love to see you smile."

(Screenshot: Jodie Sweetin via Instagram)

Sweetin and Wasilewski started dating in 2017 and made it Instagram official in February 2018.

Sweetin, who grew up on TV and was has been candid about her ups and downs, was previously married three times, and has two daughters: Zoie, 13, and Beatrix, 11.

This is happy news for the Full House star, who — along with her former co-stars — has been mourning the death of Bob Saget. Sweetin attended the funeral of her TV dad on Friday.