'Full House' star Dave Coulier gets candid about quitting alcohol 2 years ago: 'I was a drunk'

Dave Coulier opened up for the first time about his struggles with alcohol, revealing he's been "alcohol free since January 1, 2020." In a candid post on Thursday, the Full House star shared an old photo of his inured face after falling down inebriated. "I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," the 62-year-old comedian began. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."