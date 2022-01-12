‘Full House’ star Candace Cameron Bure breaks her silence on Bob Saget’s death
Candace Cameron Bure has more to say in the wake of Bob Saget's death. "Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon?" Bure, who first played Saget's daughter in 1987, wrote in an emotional tribute on social media. "We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood."