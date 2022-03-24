'Full House' star Dave Coulier gets candid about quitting alcohol 2 years ago: 'I was a drunk'

Dave Coulier opens up about his struggles with alcohol, reveals he gave up booze in 2020. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Dave Coulier opened up for the first time about his struggles with alcohol, revealing he's been "alcohol free since January 1, 2020." In a candid post on Thursday, the Full House star shared an old photo of his inured face after falling down inebriated.

"I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic," the 62-year-old comedian began. "When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone."

Coulier continued, "No one loved having 'beers with the boys' after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the 'final final' guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved booze, but it didn't love me back. I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly."

The actor admitted "the mental and physical" withdrawals were "big challenges." He credited wife Melissa for "being by my side."

"The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before," he concluded.

Coulier was praised by friends and fans.

The actor's Fuller House co-star, Candace Cameron Bure, wrote, "Love you and always proud of you."

Coulier replied, "Thank you, poopoo. Love you."

Melissa shared a sweet comment for her husband: "SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!!"

Actor Josh Peck wrote, "Much respect my friend, love you."