'Full Circle' sneak peek: 'I could go anywhere on the mountain'

Watch an exclusive clip from a new documentary about skier Trevor Kennison.

Video Transcript

- Chopper is going to arrive. You just need to [INAUDIBLE] in 3, 2, 1. Go.

- Ha! Oh my goodness!

- Sit skiing gave me that freedom of being out of my wheelchair. I could go anywhere on the mountain. I could be just like anyone else.

- Having that freedom back, it gave me such a purpose to life.

- Oh my god!

[LAUGHTER]

- Here's the thing. It's like, when I'm in my ski, I feel free. I feel whole. And I feel extremely happy. Just sliding on the snow literally soothes my soul.

- Oh my God. Let's go.

[LAUGHTER]

Yeah, boys!

[LAUGHTER]

That was a good one.

- When you go skiing or snowboarding, you have to adapt. When I do it now, I just have to adapt a little bit more.

- Yew! Ow!

- Woo! Ha!

KC DEANE: Ever turn, he just gets so pitted. He just disappears.

- Yoo-hoo! Yeah, [INAUDIBLE]. Woo! Yeah!