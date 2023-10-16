'Full Circle' sneak peek: 'I could go anywhere on the mountain'
Watch an exclusive clip from a new documentary about skier Trevor Kennison.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Chopper is going to arrive. You just need to [INAUDIBLE] in 3, 2, 1. Go.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Ha! Oh my goodness!
- Sit skiing gave me that freedom of being out of my wheelchair. I could go anywhere on the mountain. I could be just like anyone else.
- Having that freedom back, it gave me such a purpose to life.
- Oh my god!
[LAUGHTER]
- Here's the thing. It's like, when I'm in my ski, I feel free. I feel whole. And I feel extremely happy. Just sliding on the snow literally soothes my soul.
- Oh my God. Let's go.
[LAUGHTER]
Yeah, boys!
[LAUGHTER]
That was a good one.
- When you go skiing or snowboarding, you have to adapt. When I do it now, I just have to adapt a little bit more.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Yew! Ow!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Woo! Ha!
[MUSIC PLAYING]
KC DEANE: Ever turn, he just gets so pitted. He just disappears.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
- Yoo-hoo! Yeah, [INAUDIBLE]. Woo! Yeah!