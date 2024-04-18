Here’s A Full Breakdown Of Matty Healy’s Controversies As Taylor Swift Fans Predict That She Will Sing About Their Ill-Fated Romance On Her New Album

With the star renowned for the autobiographical nature of her music, fans are expecting to gain some insight into what has been going on in Taylor’s life since the release of her last album, Midnights, in October 2022.

This includes the surprise end of her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn, which was announced in April 2023, and her controversial fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy the following month.

And with Joe already dominating headlines in the lead-up to the album’s release, what better time to refresh our memories on Taylor and Matty’s ill-fated romance? Here’s everything there is to know.