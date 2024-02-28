Frozen and Tangled Come to Life at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

Take a look at Disney Parks’ latest fairytale theme expansion at Tokyo DisneySea in Japan. Set to feature the kingdoms of Frozen and Tangled, plusPeter Pan’s Never Land, Fantasy Springs will open June 6 at the Tokyo Disney Resort.

With this week’s announcement for DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs, amusement park enthusiasts can get an in-depth look at the exteriors of the land, which are coming together quickly and feature fan favorites like Elsa’s Ice Palace, Rapunzel’s Tower, and Never Land’s Skull Rock. Each section will boast dining, immersive experiences, and attractions.

Frozen Kingdom

When you step into Arendelle you’ll be able to venture on Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey,a boat voyage through Frozen’s iconic movie scenes. According to a Disney press release, “the story begins with Grand Pabbie, the leader of the trolls, retelling the tale we have all come to love. Soon you’ll be whisked away on a journey through Anna and Elsa’s memories, accompanied by songs from the film including ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,’ ‘For the First Time in Forever,’ ‘Love Is an Open Door,’ and ‘Let It Go.’ The story will build to Anna turning into ice in an attempt to save Elsa from Hans.”

Dining-wise you’ll be able to feast on themed foods at two dining options, the Royal Banquet of Arendelle and Oaken’s OK Foods.

Rapunzel’s Forest

Tangled’s floating lantern festival comes to life in Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, an attraction that brings guests on the same journey the movie’s heroine took to find her dream come true with Flynn Rider (aka Eugene) at her side. I don’t know how they’re going to make the lantern moment real but I cannot wait to find out.

Foodies will also delight in a real version of the Snuggly Duckling pub from the film.

Peter Pan’s Never Land

Explore environments that bring to life Captain Hook’s pirate ship, Skull Rock. Mermaid Lagoon, and Pixie Hollow. This land will feature two attractions inspired by the Disney classic. On Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, you’ll be able to “join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates;” it sounds reminiscent of the classic E-ticket attractions seen stateside, but no doubt plussed up with new tech. Disney also revealed that “you’ll board a boat sprinkled with fairy dust by Tinker Bell and soar into the sky while encountering Wendy, Michael, the mermaids, and even Captain Hook’s moored ship, the Jolly Roger.”

And for Tink and fairy fans there will be Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies—a new ride inspired by Pixie Hollow that will shrink riders down to the size of a fairy (in the make-believe sense), and guide them in exploring the fairy valley and its changing seasons.

Of course each area will feature fun merch, collectibles, themed drinks, and foods to delight—and here’s a gallery of what to expect!

Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs opens June 6.







