From interactive Obi-Wan to the latest Grogu, here's an exclusive sneak peek at Hasbro's newest 'Star Wars' toys

See Hasbro's new line of Star Wars toys, from action figures to lightsabers. (Photos courtesy of Hasbro)

Star Wars might be approaching the big 5-0, but the franchise is adding young fans all the time. And Hasbro is doing its part to welcome those Padawans into George Lucas's far, far away galaxy with a new line of toys aimed at the up-and-coming Generation Alpha. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the toy giant's latest Star Wars merch, which will be available on most major retailers shelves in the spring and summer. (See all the products in the GIF above.)

The Jedi jewel in the crown of Hasbro's collection is an interactive version of that scum and villainy detecting Clone Wars general. Modeled after Ewan McGregor's version of the character, the Galactic Action Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure ($36.99) comes with his signature blue lightsaber and features special sound effects and movie-specific dialogue with the push of a button. His 12-inch height ensures that he'll always have the high ground.

Star Wars Galactic Action Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure (Photo: Hasbro)

Forge your own version of Obi-Wan's lightsaber — or Darth Vader's red blade, if you're feeling Dark Side-y — with Hasbro's latest addition to its Lightsaber Forge line. The Vader vs. Obi-Wan set ($33.99) comes with the makings for two customizable laser swords that you can mix-and-match with all of the other Forge kits in your household.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Forge Darth Vader vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

What's scarier than an angry Wookiee? An angry Wookie with a lightsaber! Chewbacca joins Hasbro's Lightsaber Squad ($9.99) with a bright yellow blade that features his furry face on the hilt. It's perfect for all your Life Day gifting needs.

Star Wars: Lightsaber Squad Chewbacca (Photo: Courtesy of Hasbro)

Show your big love for Star Wars with tiny new additions to Hasbro's Bounty Collection Series ($8.99 each). New mini-figures include Grogu practicing his Force powers, R2-D2 ready to be of service and an adventure seeking BD-1 droid.

Assorted figures from Hasbro's Star Wars: The Bounty Collection Series. (Photo: Hasbro)

Remember parents — wait until after your kids go to bed before you start playing with their Star Wars toys.

Hasbro's new Star Wars products will be available this spring and summer at most major retailers and on Hasbro Pulse.