'Friends' star Matthew Perry dead at 54, according to reports

Matthew Perry has died, TMZ reports. He was 54.

According to TMZ, Perry was found at a Los Angeles-area home, where he appeared to have drowned.

The Los Angeles Times reports that authorities arrived to Perry's home at 4 p.m., where he was discovered unresponsive. Foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing, and no cause of death has been released.

Perry rose to fame on the sitcom Friends , in which he portrayed Chandler Bing for 10 seasons. Following his time on Friends, he returned to TV again for starring roles in short-lived comedies like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine, Go On and a reboot of The Odd Couple opposite Thomas Lennon. In 2021, he reunited with his Friends co-stars in May 2021 for a reunion special on HBO Max.

On the big screen, Perry starred in films like The Whole Nine Yard, 17 Again and Fools Rush In.

Last year, Perry released a memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In the book, the actor chronicled his struggles with substance use, as well as detailed his complicated relationship with the spotlight.

Following the release of the memoir, he spoke about some of his private health struggles for the first time, including a 2018 incident in which his colon burst from opioid use.

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live," Perry told People. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

In an interview with The Washington Post in Nov. 2022, Perry said of his memoir, “It's putting me on the map and people are talking about me again. That's nice because it’s been five or six years when there was none of that. Sometimes I think I went through the addiction, alcoholism and fame all to be doing what I'm doing right now, which is helping people."