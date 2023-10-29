‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead aged 54, reports say

Matthew Perry has died at age 54, according to reports.

The actor beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles-area home on Saturday, the LA Times and TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Police were called to the home at around 4pm and found Perry unresponsive, the sources said.

There were no initial signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

Perry was born in 1969 to father John Bennett Perry , an actor, and mother Suzanne Marie Langford. He spent his childhood between Montreal, Canada, and Los Angeles.

He began acting at a young age before shooting to stardom on the Nineties sitcom smash-hit Friends, where he portrayed Bing in 234 episodes across 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He was nominated for an Emmy in the role in 2002.

Perry’s other small screen credits include Boys Will Be Boys, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, The West Wing, Scrubs and The Odd Couple.

He also held roles on the silver screen, including Fools Rush In, The Kid, and 17 Again.

He has been on a hiatus from acting since 2017.

Perry put out an autobiography in October of last year - Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing - in which he chronicled his struggles with addiction.

He expressed regret that Friends fans could predict when he was drinking alcohol or taking drugs “from season to season” based on his appearance.

He also described undergoing treatment during the later seasons of the show.

More follows...